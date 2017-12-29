  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
9 stunning destinations from National Geographic's best winter trips

There’s both warm and cold weather to choose from.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 29 Dec 2017, 9:31 PM
6 hours ago 16,947 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3760571

EVERY YEAR, NATIONAL Geographic Travel puts together an annual Best Winter Trips collection to gather some of the world’s most amazing

This year, the publisher has nine wintry getaways to have people reaching for their passports.

Here are some shots of what they went for.

9 stunning destinations from National Geographic's best winter trips
1 / 18

  • Antarctica

    During peak breeding season on South Georgia Island, which is near the Antarctic Peninsula, there is said to be more wildlife per square foot than anywhere else in the world.Source: ROBERT BUSH / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

  • Antarctica

    A gentoo penguin will make as many as 450 foraging dives per day, and with 24 hours of sunlight during December days, you’ll have plenty of chances to see it happen.Source: DAVID DOUBILET / NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

  • Baja, California

    Every winter, thousands of gray whales migrate some 6,000 miles south to breeding grounds in Baja California.Source: ANN JOHANSSON / GETTY IMAGES

  • Baja, California

    Tiny mangrove-laced islands, such as Isla Espíritu Santo, make perfect base locations for swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking.

  • Belize

    Belize is well-known for its pristine waters and coral, but the mainland is equally beautiful. These jungles are located near Belcampo Lodge.Source: INTERSECTION PHOTOS/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

  • Belize

    Belize is home to the largest barrier reef in the Northern Hemisphere and the thousand-foot-wide Great Blue Hole.Source: YANN ARTHUS-BERTRAND / GETTY IMAGES

  • Caribbean

    After a devastating series of hurricanes this year, some Caribbean islands are opening their doors to visitors once again, including Turks and Caicos.Source: MATT ANDERSON /GETTY IMAGES

  • Caribbean

    Colorful beachside buildings have reopened on many Caribbean islands, including Turks and Caicos.Source: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

  • Japan

    Glowing houses are covered in snow in Chubu, Japan. This is just one of many festivals that bring Japan to life this time of year.Source: VICHIE81 /GETTY IMAGES

  • Japan

    Red bridges and torri gates are striking under a blanket of white snow in the winter months.Source: VICHIE81 /GETTY IMAGES

  • Patagonia

    More than a hundred square miles of ice surround visitors on the Perito Moreno Glacier in Los GlaciaresNational Park.

  • Patagonia

    With many amenities closed during the summer months, November through April is an ideal time to visit Torres del Paine National Park.

  • Tanzania

    A cheetah struts across Serengeti National Park.Source: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CREATIVE

  • Tanzania

    Whether you’re in a hot-air balloon over the savannah or at eye level on the roads below, the Serengeti National Park is sure to be a wild experience.Source: DIANA ROBINSON / GETTY IMAGES

  • Vienna

    Snow storms will not keep Vienna's world-renowned Christmas markets from spreading holiday cheer.

  • Vienna

    Christmas markets have warmed Vienna’s city center for centuries. This is City Hall’s classic Christkindlmarkt.

  • Vietnam & Cambodia

    There are countless ways to experience the arching palms, floating markets, and biodiversity of the Mekong river, which connects six countries.Source: NIGEL KILLEEN / GETTY IMAGES

  • Vietnam & Cambodia

    Stunning views line the banks of the Mekong, Southeast Asia's longest river, like the Amphawa floating market in Thailand.Source: WATCHARIT PRAIHIRUN /GETTY IMAGES

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

