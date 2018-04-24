  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Family appeals for return of Trixie after van stolen with pet dog inside

The van was stolen as owner Tim Mullins went into a garage to buy a paper.

By Elaine Keogh Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 12:14 PM
34 minutes ago
Trixie is a 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier.
Image: Glen Gat Guesthouse
Trixie is a 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier.
Trixie is a 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier.
Image: Glen Gat Guesthouse

A LOUTH FAMILY is appealing for the thief who stole the van that their 12-year-old family pet dog was in, to return her.

Trixie is a much-loved Yorkshire terrier and her owner Tim Mullins had gone into the garage to buy a paper in Dundalk when someone stole his van.

It has been reported that the van was used in a robbery at a garage in Crumlin, Co Antrim last night but there is no sign of it or Trixie since.

The Toyota Hiace van, which is blue, is immediately recognisable as it has the name of Glen Gat Guesthouse on the sides and back.

“Trixie was in the van with me, she would always be with me in the van. I only went into the Applegreen on the Carrick Road at 5.40 pm to get a paper. It was so quick,” Mullins, owner of the guesthouse, said.

He does not believe the thief knew Trixie was in it before he sped away in the direction of the border.

Within an hour the van had been seen in nearby Crossmaglen where the driver bought a baseball hat and cigarettes before heading towards Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.

While they are upset at the van being stolen their priority is Trixie and her safe return.

PastedImage-82217 This is the distinctive van that was stolen yesterday. Source: Glen Gat Guesthouse

Despite their heartache at the theft, Mullins said the response from the public has been amazing. Strangers are contacting him offering support and to spread the word.

The PSNI is also aware of the theft.

“There is a good story in all of this and it is the compassion of people everywhere,” Mullins said.

He added that Trixie is: “very tame, very affectionate and a perfect pet. She is also microchipped and registered.”

“My message to whoever took her is that she means a lot to us and I am appealing for him to make contact with us to arrange the return of the dog.”

Tim Mullins can be contacted on 086-8184952.

Elaine Keogh

