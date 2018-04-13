  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Untruthful slime ball:' Trump slams former FBI director James Comey

Trump tweeted that it was an honour to fire the FBI director.

By Sinead Baker Friday 13 Apr 2018, 3:56 PM
26 minutes ago 1,844 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3956665
Trump accused Comey of lying to Congress and leaking classified information.
Image: Evan Vucci
Trump accused Comey of lying to Congress and leaking classified information.
Trump accused Comey of lying to Congress and leaking classified information.
Image: Evan Vucci

TRUMP HAS BLASTED former FBI director James Comey on Twitter, calling him an “untruthful slime ball” who deserved to be fired from the role.

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Trump wrote, calling him “weak” and “a proven LEAKER & LIAR”.

Trump fired Comey 11 months ago, and today’s comments mark Trump’s first remarks about him since the first copies of Comey’s upcoming book, which describes Trump as “unethical, and untethered to the truth and institutional values”, were revealed.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump accuses Comey of leaking classified information and of lying to Congress under oath. He also states that Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state would “go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history”.

Trump’s firing of Comey has been under scrutiny by special counsel Robert S Mueller III, who is investigating ties into Trump and Russia.

Trump cited Comey’s investigation into Clinton when Comey was fired, and the move was also interpreted as part of Trump’s efforts to harm any possible investigation into collusion between Trump and Russia during his election campaign.

Comey Sworn-In As Director Of FBI Trump fired FBI director James Comey in May 2017. Source: DPA/PA Images

Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, is out next Tuesday. Copies of the book have been leaked to the Guardian, who reports that Comey compares Trump’s presidency to a “forest fire” and makes unflattering comments about Trump’s physical appearance.

Both the White House and the Republican National Committee have attempted to undermine the book’s contents.

In his tweets, Trump asserts that Comey was an unpopular FBI director who deserved to be fired. “Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired,” he wrote.

Many viewed Trump’s firing of Comey as anti-democratic, and the move was questioned by three top Republican senators. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, said he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning” of the decision. The move was generally derided by democrats and international media, and resulted in protests, including outside of Trump Tower in New York.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Would it be weird if I kissed you?': Workman sacked after propositioning woman in her own home
155,650  110
2
Chinese baby born four years after parents died in car crash
43,495  20
3
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
42,849  118
Fora
1
‘I always wanted to set up something of my own, but I never had the guts to go ahead and do it’
340  0
2
One of the world’s biggest consultant firms is telling Irish businesses to prepare for a hard Brexit
301  0
3
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
181  0
The42
1
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
30,734  69
2
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
26,875  42
3
'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'
19,519  1
DailyEdge
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
17,217  1
2
Here's why Vogue's cover story with Amal Clooney is so important
6,372  1
3
11 ways the internet reacted to the news that Khloé Kardashian had given birth
6,171  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
PALESTINE
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Israel's military investigating after video shows soldiers laughing after shooting Palestinian
16-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead as Gaza border protests continue
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
GARDAí
Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park
Man in critical condition after being discovered with injuries in Tallaght park
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie