This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump insists White House is 'smooth-running machine' following departure of Don McGahn

McGahn’s departure is the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump’s administration.

By AFP Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 6:52 PM
22 minutes ago 1,242 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211006
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has insisted that his daughter played no role in the abrupt departure of his top lawyer and pushed back at the notion of a White House in chaos, calling it ”a smooth-running machine with changing parts”.

The announced departure of White House counsel Don McGahn, who has emerged as a key witness in the Russia probe shadowing his presidency, was the latest in a long string of firings and resignations to buffet Trump’s administration.

The New York Times reported that McGahn was not forewarned before Trump announced yesterday on Twitter he would be leaving his post this fall.

The Times said Ivanka Trump had complained bitterly to her father after a report by the newspaper that claimed McGahn’s testimony to Special Counsel Robert Mueller had been far more extensive than the president or his lawyers knew.

In a series of tweets today, Trump said Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, ”had NOTHING to do with the so called ‘pushing out’ of Don McGahn.

“The Fake News Media has it, purposely, so wrong!” Trump tweeted.

“They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a ‘smooth running machine’ with changing parts!”

McGahn was a witness to several key episodes under scrutiny by Mueller, including Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey and his tensions with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his recusal from oversight of the probe.

Trump has said all his aides had been encouraged to be transparent with the Mueller probe – which he frequently denounces as rigged against him.

“The Rigged Russia Witch Hunt did not come into play, even a little bit, with respect to my decision on Don McGahn!” the president insisted.

The frequent departures of high-level staffers in Trump’s administration has created the impression of a temperamental leader dismissive of discordant voices.

With less than two years in office, Trump has gone through two National Security Advisers, a Secretary of State and a White House chief of staff to name just a few.

UPI 20180222 Don McGahn Source: UPI/PA Images

Outbursts

Former senior White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released a tell-all book this month after her firing, which painted Trump as a racist and a liar with a “total lack of empathy”.

Trump responded to the book by the former contestant on his reality show The Apprentice, whose White House role was unclear, by calling her a “dog” and a “crazed, crying lowlife”.

Such outbursts have put Trump’s closest aides in the delicate position of trying to explain his Twitter salvos.

White House press briefings, a daily tradition under previous presidents, have practically disappeared as the administration deals with the constant drip of revelations.

The latest? A New York Times story today that claimed Trump sought to purchase all the “dirt” that the National Enquirer, a leading scandal sheet, had collected on him over the past decades.

The newspaper, quoting unidentified associates of Trump, said the plan was concocted with Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has implicated him in “hush payments” made before the 2016 election.

Cohen agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors this month that included an admission that he had made payments to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump before he ran for the White House.

The Times said there was a plan to go even further – purchasing all of the information collected on Trump since the 1980s by the National Enquirer and its parent company American Media.

The Times said the scheme, however, was “never finalised” and the White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has sought to escape the oppressive environment of Washington by ratcheting up the frequency of campaign-style meetings which he clearly enjoys.

He is to fly to Evansville, Indiana, today for what he promised would be a “big crowd rally”.

“Will be a big night!” he tweeted.

© – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sexism row at US Open after female player penalised for removing her shirt
    75,095  34
    2
    		'You don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – but it helps'
    46,386  33
    3
    		Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery
    37,342  68
    Fora
    1
    		These are the tech skills that are in high demand for employers across Ireland
    321  0
    2
    		After the $700m sale of Adapt Pharma, these Irish investors are in line for a big payday
    270  0
    3
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    300  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    25,277  11
    2
    		Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    22,314  58
    3
    		Here's all you need to know ahead of today's draw for the Champions League group stage
    16,761  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This Morning congratulated Holly Willoughby on her new job with a compilation of all the times she was terrified by animals
    9,665  0
    2
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    6,269  0
    3
    		What's the protocol for deleting or keeping photos on social media after you break up?
    4,278  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Woman bullied and accused of doing 'crap job of running' property company awarded €12,500
    Five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort goes on the market for €45m
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie