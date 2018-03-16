  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster, according to US media reports

Speculation is rife over who will be the next official to go.

By AFP Friday 16 Mar 2018, 7:14 AM
38 minutes ago 2,093 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906962
National Security Adviser HR McMaster
Image: Mark Wilson via Getty
National Security Adviser HR McMaster
National Security Adviser HR McMaster
Image: Mark Wilson via Getty

DONALD TRUMP HAS decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper said that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that there were no changes at the National Security Council, a response that avoided the issue of whether any were being planned.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

The Post said that some in the White House were hesitant to remove McMaster until he had “a promotion to four-star rank or other comfortable landing spot”.

While Trump reportedly wants to avoid humiliating McMaster, that did not appear to have been a particularly high priority when he removed secretary of state Rex Tillerson two days ago, a move he announced on Twitter.

A top aide said Tillerson did not speak to the president before his firing was announced and was not given a reason for his dismissal.

Tillerson’s sacking came less than two weeks after Trump’s top economic advisor Gary Cohn quit in protest against the president’s decision to levy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The previous year saw the departure of Trump’s first national security advisor Michael Flynn, who lasted just 22 days in his post, as well as chief strategist Steve Bannon, who made it seven months, and Reince Priebus, who stayed in his job for less than six.

Speculation is rife over who will be the next official to go.

Candidates include education secretary Betsy DeVos, who struggled in two recent TV interviews, housing and urban development secretary Ben Carson, who controversially spent over $30,000 on a dining room set, the Post said.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Trump and Leo become ‘fast friends’: What happened at the White House when the Taoiseach came to visit… >

Read: Sean Spicer was back in the White House for the shamrock ceremony >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
75,298  0
2
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
67,769  37
3
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
60,974  71
Fora
1
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,904  0
2
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
343  0
3
Ireland is getting its first direct flights to mainland China
233  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
44,076  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
30,396  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
29,142  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
13,424  23
2
Here's why everyone's talking about new 'anti-baking' show Nailed It! on Netflix
7,640  3
3
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
7,201  15

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie