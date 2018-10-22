This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump claims 'unknown Middle Easterners' are in migrant caravan walking towards US

The US President did not provide any evidence to support his statements.

By AFP Monday 22 Oct 2018, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 6,491 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299479

Central American migrants on their way to the USA Source: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump said the US will start cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rolled on regardless toward the US border.

Trump kept up his almost-daily Twitter attacks on the approaching caravan, calling it a national emergency and said he had alerted the US border patrol and military.

“We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid” that the United States provides to the three Central American countries, he said.

Mexican authorities had managed to block the “caravan” of migrants on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, but many later crossed the river below in makeshift rafts before marching north.

Honduran Migrant Caravan in Guatemala Source: DPA/PA Images

Today the caravan of around 3,000 migrants was heading to the town of Huixtla, around 40 kilometers further on from Tapachula in Chiapas State where they slept last night.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in,” Trump said in one tweet.

“I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy (sic). Must change laws!”

Activists say the journey through of at least 3,000 kilometers through Mexico to the US border could take a month.

“We are well aware that this country (Mexico) didn’t receive us as we expected, and they can return us to Honduras, and we also know there are drug traffickers who kidnap and kill migrants,” Juan Flores, one of those migrants, told AFP.

“But we live with more fear in our country, so we carry on forward,” he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also warned that the migrants “may be victimized by human smugglers or others who would exploit them.”

We also are deeply concerned by the violence provoked by some members of the group, as well as the apparent political motivation of some organisers of the caravan.

About a thousand migrants, including women and children, were still stranded on a border bridge hoping to enter Mexico legally via Guatemala.

Mexican authorities insisted those on the bridge would have to file asylum claims one at a time in order to enter the country.

Central American migrants on their way to the USA Source: DPA/PA Images

And another separate group of about 1,000 Hondurans started their own march across Guatemala, headed for Mexico and then the United States. The group of men, women and children gathered in Esquipulas before setting out on foot.

‘We are tired, but very happy’

“No one is going to stop us, after all we’ve gone through,” said 21-year-old Aaron Juarez, who was accompanied by his wife and baby and was walking with difficulty because of an injury.

Honduran farmer Edwin Geovanni Enamorado said he was forced to leave his country because of intimidation by racketeering gangs.

“We are tired, but very happy, we are united and strong,” he said.

Central American migrants on their way to the USA Source: DPA/PA Images

Britany Hernandez added: “We have sunburn. We have blisters. But we got here. Our strength is greater than Trump’s threats.”

Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for fair treatment of the migrants.

“We don’t want them to face what (Mexicans) face when they need to look for work in the United States,” he said on Twitter.

The caravan left San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras more than a week ago.

It has comprised between 3,000 and 5,000 people at various times as it moved through Guatemala, according to various sources.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said more than 5,000 migrants had entered Guatemala from Honduras, but that some 2,000 had since returned home on a fleet of government-chartered buses.

On Saturday, Mexican authorities opened the border for women and children on the overcrowded bridge, taking them to a shelter in Tapachula, about 40 kilometers from the border.

Plenty of migrants, however, are sleeping in the streets for fear that immigration officials could arrest them if they are in a shelter.

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: AP/PA Images

Rafting the river

Around 900 migrants — tired of waiting on the bridge — resorted to crossing the Suchiate River below on makeshift rafts and police did not intervene as they clambered up the muddy riverbank on the Mexican side on Saturday.

Morales and his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez said after meeting that the march was “violating the borders and the good faith of the states.”

The Honduran president acknowledged that social problems were a contributory factor.

“Without a doubt, we have a lot to do so that our people can have opportunities in their communities,” he said.

The migrants are generally fleeing poverty and insecurity in Honduras, where powerful street gangs rule their turf with brutal violence.

With a homicide rate of 43 per 100,000 citizens, Honduras is one of the most violent countries in the world, according to a Honduran university study.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    75,676  113
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    53,513  135
    3
    		Quiz: How much do you know about the moon?
    43,145  62
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    159  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    115  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    85  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    40,295  28
    2
    		'Leeds United were over for a second or third look at me the day I got my ankle broken in two places'
    24,569  3
    3
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    23,081  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    10,826  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    6,439  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    4,953  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BELFAST
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Belfast man jailed for leaving neighbour's dead body in her home for two years and buying pizza with her bank card
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Modern slavery human trafficking unit arrests woman in Belfast for controlling prostitution
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    As College Green plaza comes to a shuddering halt, we must ask why we can't put ideas into action

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie