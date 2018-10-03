This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump slammed by Republican colleagues after mocking Kavanaugh accuser

His comments were described as “appalling”.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 9,101 Views 63 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4267379
Dr Christine Blasey Ford speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Image: MICHAEL REYNOLDS via PA
Dr Christine Blasey Ford speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Dr Christine Blasey Ford speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Image: MICHAEL REYNOLDS via PA

DONALD TRUMP HAS come under heavy fire Wednesday for mocking the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, with two key Republican senators voicing repugnance over the comments.

Jeff Flake, one of three Republicans crucial to Kavanaugh’s being approved for the court but seen as undecided, called Trump’s ridicule of Christine Blasey Ford in a Mississippi campaign speech “appalling”.

“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that,” Flake said in an interview with NBC News early Wednesday.

“To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. I wish he hadn’t done it. It’s kind of appalling.”

Senator Susan Collins, another of the trio of senators yet to come out in support of the conservative jurist, said Trump’s comments “were just plain wrong.”

Their comments injected fresh doubts over the fate of Kavanaugh, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation reviews the allegations three women have made that the appeals court judge drank heavily and sexually abused women while he was a student in the 1980s.

They also came amid concerns that the FBI is limiting its one-week review of the allegations under pressure from Senate Republicans and the White House, and is not interviewing a number of witnesses.

With Republicans eyeing Kavanaugh as the justice who will turn the well-balanced Supreme Court in a decidedly conservative direction, Senate leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday demanded a final vote this week on the nominee.

“The Senate will vote on this nomination this week,” McConnell declared on the Senate floor Wednesday. 

“It’s time to put this embarrassing spectacle behind us,” he said, calling the criticism of Kavanaugh “a feeding frenzy.”

‘Women are watching’

Trump stirred a furious backlash late Tuesday when he mocked Blasey Ford’s testimony last week on her allegation that Kavanaugh drunkenly tried to rape her in 1982 when both attended elite private high schools in suburban Washington.

Addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Blasey Ford spelled out some key details of the incident at a party in a private home, saying she was absolutely certain that Kavanaugh was the attacker.

But she could not remember some other details, and Trump made fun of that in front of an auditorium of supporters.

“I had one beer, right?” Trump said, echoing one point Blasey Ford did recall.

“‘How did you get home?’ I don’t remember. ‘How did you get there?’ I don’t remember. ‘Where was the place?’ I don’t remember. ‘How many years ago was it?’ I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” he added, to cheers from supporters.

“But I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.” Trump continued.

Michael Bromwich, one of Blasey Ford’s attorneys, called it “a vicious, vile and soulless attack” on his client.

“Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

NY: New York papers report on Kavanaugh and Ford testimonies Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Trump’s remarks “reprehensible” and said the president owes her “an immediate apology.”

Actress Alyssa Milano, who attended last Thursday’s hearing in support of Blasey Ford, called Trump’s speech “the most misogynist display of barbaric insensitivity I’ve ever seen.”

“Women are watching. And we vote,” she said in a tweet.

FBI report looms

But Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump advisor and one of the most public faces of his administration, defended the president’s comments, saying he was merely “pointing out factual inconsistencies in her story.”

“Excuse me, she’s been treated like a Faberge egg by all of us, beginning with me and the president,” Conway told reporters.

Still undecided, Collins, Flake and another Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, hold the key in a Senate where Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority over Democrats.

Democrats say Kavanaugh cannot be confirmed with the still-unproven accusations hanging over his head. Kavanaugh steadfastly denies the allegations. 

Given one week from last Friday to complete the review by the Senate, the FBI was under heavy pressure to demonstrate that they were interviewing all possible witnesses to the three decade old allegations.

Flake and Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who engineered the 11th hour FBI review, questioned reports that the bureau would complete its report as early as Wednesday.

“That would concern me,” Coons said on NBC News. “Jeff and I came to an important agreement that it would be a one-week investigation.”

“I hope the FBI has been allowed to follow all the reasonable leads from the credible allegations that were before the committee last week.”

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (63)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    136,001  159
    2
    		Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    51,457  106
    3
    		Bus driver arrested on M7 after being found nine times over legal alcohol limit
    44,334  0
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    1,271  0
    2
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    197  0
    3
    		Irish-founded fintech firm First Circle has landed $26m to take on Southeast Asia
    95  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Napoli v Liverpool and Tottenham v Barcelona, Champions League
    38,352  22
    2
    		Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye
    22,194  28
    3
    		'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    20,112  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    8,077  1
    2
    		The cultural differences between Jamie Dornan and Ellen became clear when he spoke about his daughter's disco party
    7,734  0
    3
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    6,074  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on â¬41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    How I Spend My Money: An editor on €41,000 trying to save for a deposit
    'We're conning our young people': Thousands take part in Raise the Roof protest
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    HOUSING
    OPINION: OisÃ­n Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    OPINION: Oisín Coulter of Take Back the City says the housing crisis is not a natural disaster
    Owners of Dublin building occupied by protesters say it is 'not safe'
    Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie