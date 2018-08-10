Ex-White House aide claims Trump is a racist who regularly uses the N-word

IN A BLISTERING memoir ex-White House staffer, Omarosa Manigault Newman, claims that US President Donald Trump is a racist who regularly uses the N-word.

The former Apprentice contestant says the future president was caught on microphone making racial slurs “multiple times” while taping the long running reality TV show.

Manigault Newman’s book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, will hit the shelves on August 14 however The Guardian obtained a copy and published details of the allegations today.

The president’s former aide cites three anonymous sources who say there is a tape to prove that Trump made racist statements.

However, she does not reveal whether or not she heard him say the “N-word” herself.

She also says she personally heard him use racial slurs while working as a member of his political staff.

She says she witnessed the president describe George Conway, his advisor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, as a “f**king FLIP! Disloyal! Fucking Goo-goo.”

Conway is half-Filipino and both flip and goo-goo are terms of racial abuse for people from the Philippines.

Conway has already responded to the allegation, describing it as “absurd” on Twitter.

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018 Source: George Conway /Twitter

Manigault Newman served as the director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. She was dismissed from her job last December.

She writes in the book that around the time of her departure she was experiencing a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.”

My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.

Rumours of the existence of incriminating tapes from Trump’s 11 year run on The Apprentice have circulated before.

However, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, which owns the rights to the programme, and show creator Mark Burnett have both declined to release the outtakes, due to “various contractual and legal requirements.”