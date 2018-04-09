  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in building where man died in fire

Todd Brassner, 67, died at a hospital on Saturday after a fire ripped through his apartment.

By Associated Press Monday 9 Apr 2018, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,168 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3947669
First responders assess the scene of a fire at Trump Tower.
Image: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
First responders assess the scene of a fire at Trump Tower.
First responders assess the scene of a fire at Trump Tower.
Image: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

THE 50TH FLOOR apartment in Trump Tower where a man was killed in a fire did not have sprinklers — a requirement Donald Trump once fought as a powerful real estate developer.

Todd Brassner, 67, died at a hospital on Saturday after a fire ripped through his apartment in the high-rise, which opened in 1983 at a time when building codes did not require the residential section to have sprinklers.

Subsequent updates to the codes required commercial skyscrapers to install sprinklers retroactively, but owners of older residential high-rises are not required to install them unless the building undergoes major renovations.

Some fire safety advocates pushed for a requirement that older apartment buildings be retrofitted with sprinklers when the city passed a law requiring them in new residential high-rises in 1999, but officials in the administration of then-mayor Rudolph Giuliani said that would be too expensive.

Trump was among the developers who spoke out against the retrofitting as unnecessary and expensive.

He later changed his views, saying sprinklers made tenants feel safer. He ultimately decided to spend $3 million to put sprinklers in all 350 units of Trump World Tower near the United Nations, The New York Times reported.

“People feel safer with sprinklers,” Trump said in 1999, according to The Times.

“But the problem with the bill is that it doesn’t address the buildings that need sprinklers the most. If you look at the fire deaths in New York, almost all of them are in one-or two-family houses.”

The city’s Department of Buildings on Sunday said Trump Tower did have working hard-wired smoke detectors, and that the fire department was first notified of the blaze by the detectors in the building’s heating and ventilation system. A cause had not yet been determined.

Brassner, who records show bought his unit in 1996, was an art collector who spent time with Andy Warhol.

He is mentioned several times in Warhol’s posthumously published diaries, with references including lunch dates and shared taxis. The artist signed and dedicated at least one print to him.

But in recent years, Brassner had financial problems and went through bankruptcy proceedings. According to documents, his family stopped helping him pursue buying and selling art at the end of 2014, and in the last few years he was “plagued with debilitating medical problems” that made it “difficult for him to function”.

New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the apartment was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived.

Trump, who was in Washington, sent out a tweet before the fatality was reported: “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

He has not tweeted about Brassner’s death.

No member of the Trump family was in the 664-foot tower on Saturday.

Trump’s family has an apartment on the top floors of the 58-story building, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office. The headquarters of the Trump Organisation is on the 26th floor.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Marriage has some very tasty tax benefits attaching to it: Here's how to claim them
79,524  53
2
A tapas bar claims turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
61,132  37
3
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 40s struck and killed by car on motorway in Kildare
54,213  7
Fora
1
One of Ireland's biggest builders plans to overhaul Athlone's rundown Texas Shopping Centre
3,378  0
2
How to make sure your family business is ready for the next generation
116  0
The42
1
As it happened: The Masters, final round
77,026  44
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league final
43,120  35
3
'I saw people taking drugs, taking tablets and drinking. I said, 'I don't want this life''
40,389  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Zayn Malik has pulled the classic Taylor Swift move, and Instagram is absolutely weak
19,407  0
2
Bertie Ahern had Twitter absolutely hopping after appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night
13,065  6
3
An elderly Irish couple have struck up a friendship with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist
8,406  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?
Poll: Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?
Poll: Should GPs start charging for some medical card services?
Poll: Who would make the better President of Ireland?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie