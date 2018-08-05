This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Tsunami warning issued as major earthquake strikes Indondesia's Lombok island near Bali

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10km underground.

By AFP Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 9,622 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4165815
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAJOR EARTHQUAKE has rocked Indonesia’s Lombok island, the US Geological Survey reported, just a week after a quake killed 17 people on the holiday island.

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10km underground, the USGS said.

Officials have issued a tsunami warning and urged people to move away from the ocean.

“Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking,” Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.

Residents in Lombok’s main city Mataram described a strong jolt that sent people scrambling out of buildings.

“Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking,” Iman, a local resident in Mataram, told AFP.

The tremor came a week after a shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the island, killing 17 people and damaging hundreds of buildings.

It triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

© AFP 2018

AFP

