Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

More CervicalCheck controversy, Facebook bans foreign Eighth ads and Trump pulls out of Iran deal – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 May 2018, 9:00 PM
Tuesday 8 May 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

hEALTH 50_90544404 Minister Simon Harris speaking outside Government Buildings this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

2018 Eurovision Song Contest - first semi-final Fans outside the Altice Arena in Lisbon ahead of the Eurovision semi final Source: Pedro Fiuza/PA Images

#TEHRAN TRUMPED: US President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear accord.

#SIR ALEX: Former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson is sitting up and talking to family, according to reports.

#CUSTOMS UNION: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the UK’s post-Brexit trade plan “crazy”.

PARTING SHOT

Depending on the time you’re reading this, Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy may be waiting to hear if he’s qualified for this Saturday’s Eurovision final, or he could have already found out his fate.

Either way, it’s a decent tune. Best of luck, Ryan.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

