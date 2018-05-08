Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Facebook has announced a ban on all Eighth referendum ads from foreign sources.
- Tributes have been paid as a popular teenager who featured on Room to Improve passed away.
- A serial killer’s appeal against his conviction has been rejected.
- A UK expert will lead the inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal, and it has emerged that a US laboratory wanted a confidentiality clause in the Vicky Phelan case.
- Six food businesses were closed in April, with filthy premises and rodent infestations among the causes.
- Health Minister Simon Harris said that graphic posters hung outside his constituency office are upsetting him and his family.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that David Taylor had over 11,000 contacts with journalists in just four months after leaving garda press office job.
- The Dáil debated who should be categorised as homeless.
- Whoever gets the government assistant chief whip job won’t be getting the €15k top up.
- A man pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a teenager at a popular Dublin hiking spot.
- Today was the last day you can register to vote in time for the referendum.
- A number of German Shepherd puppies were seized at Dublin Port.
- A girl was injured after falling in a quarry on her way to an Ed Sheeran gig.
INTERNATIONAL
#TEHRAN TRUMPED: US President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear accord.
#SIR ALEX: Former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson is sitting up and talking to family, according to reports.
#CUSTOMS UNION: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the UK’s post-Brexit trade plan “crazy”.
PARTING SHOT
Depending on the time you’re reading this, Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy may be waiting to hear if he’s qualified for this Saturday’s Eurovision final, or he could have already found out his fate.
Either way, it’s a decent tune. Best of luck, Ryan.Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube
