Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Simon Harris speaking outside Government Buildings this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Fans outside the Altice Arena in Lisbon ahead of the Eurovision semi final Source: Pedro Fiuza/PA Images

#TEHRAN TRUMPED: US President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear accord.

#SIR ALEX: Former Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson is sitting up and talking to family, according to reports.

#CUSTOMS UNION: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the UK’s post-Brexit trade plan “crazy”.

PARTING SHOT

Depending on the time you’re reading this, Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy may be waiting to hear if he’s qualified for this Saturday’s Eurovision final, or he could have already found out his fate.

Either way, it’s a decent tune. Best of luck, Ryan.