This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 11 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turkey shaken by financial fears as Trump rattles it further

Donald Trump tweeted that he had authorized the doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs with respect to Turkey.

By Associated Press Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 2:15 PM
46 minutes ago 4,330 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4175973
Turkish Finance Minister Albayrak
Image: Mustafa Alkac via PA Images
Turkish Finance Minister Albayrak
Turkish Finance Minister Albayrak
Image: Mustafa Alkac via PA Images

A FINANCIAL SHOCKWAVE ripped through Turkey when its currency nosedived on concerns about its economic policies and a dispute with the US, which President Donald Trump stoked further with a promise to double tariffs on the NATO ally.

The lira tumbled 14% in one day, to 6.51 per dollar, a massive move for a currency that will make the Turkish poorer and further erode international investors’ confidence in the country.

The currency’s drop — 41% so far this year — is a gauge of fear over a country coming to terms with years of high debt, international concern over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push to amass power, and a souring in relations with allies like the US.

The diplomatic dispute with the US was one of the triggers that turned market jitters into a full-blown route this week.

Turkey has arrested an American pastor and put him on trial for espionage and terror-related charges linked to a failed coup attempt in the country two years ago. The US responded by slapping sanctions on Turkey and threatening more.

The sides held talks in Washington this week but failed to resolve the spat, and Trump took advantage of Turkey’s turmoil on Friday to turn the screws on the country.

Trump tweeted that he had authorized the doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs “with respect to Turkey.”

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Trump said the tariffs on aluminium imports would be increased to 20% and those on steel to 50% as the Turkish lira “slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!”

“Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” he wrote.

Trump made the 50%t steel tariff official with a presidential proclamation Friday evening.

The United States is the biggest destination for Turkish steel exports with 11% of the Turkish export volume. The lira fell further after Trump’s tweet.

In what appears to be a diplomatic riposte, Turkey later said Erdogan had held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss economic ties. It did not disclose details, but suggests Turkey might gravitate further away from its NATO allies toward cooperation with Russia, whose relations with the West are at their lowest since the Cold War.

Turkey’s woes have been aggravated by investor worries about the economic policies of Erdogan, who won a new term in office in June with sweeping new powers.

Erdogan has been putting pressure on the central bank to not raise interest rates in order to keep fueling economic growth. He claims higher rates lead to higher inflation — the opposite of what standard economic theory says.

Independent analysts argue the central bank should instead raise rates to tame inflation and support the currency.

In modern economies, central banks are meant to be independent of governments to make sure they set policies that are best for the economy, not politicians. But since adopting increased powers, Erdogan appears to have greater control over the bank as well.

Turkey Economy Turkish citizens look at a board showing foreign currency rates inside a currency exchange shop in Ankara. Source: AP/PA Images

Erdogan on Friday appealed for calm and called on people to change foreign money into local lira.

“Change the euros, the dollars and the gold that you are keeping beneath your pillows into lira at our banks. This is a domestic and national struggle.”

He appeared to blame foreigners for trying to hurt Turkey, saying: “This will be my people’s response against those waging an economic war against us.”

On Thursday, Erdogan said, “If they have their dollar, we have the people, we have Allah.”

The defiant tone and war rhetoric only hurt the lira more, before Erdogan’s finance chief and son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, tried to ease investor concerns during a conference, saying the government would safeguard the independence of the central bank.

“One of our principles will be ensuring the full independence of monetary policy,” Abayrak said as he outlined his ministry’s “new economic model.”

The currency drop is particularly painful for Turkey because the country finances a lot of its economic growth with foreign money. As the currency drops, Turkish companies and households with debt in foreign currencies see the cost of repaying those loans expand.

Coupled with an inflation rate of nearly 16%, that could cause severe damage to the local economy.

Foreign investors could be spooked and try to pull their money out, reinforcing the currency drop and potentially leading to financial instability.

Aylin Ertan, a 43-year-old caterer in Ankara, said she was concerned over the future of her small business.

“The price of the food that I buy increases day by day, the fuel that I put in my car to distribute lunches is more expensive, but I cannot raise my prices from one day to the next,” she said. “On some days, I end the day with a loss.”

Turkey’s woes also shook world markets, pushing down stock indexes. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slid 20.30 points, or 0.7%, to 2,833.28, its worst loss in a month.

The euro sagged to a 13-month low against the dollar on concerns that European banks operating in Turkey could suffer losses.

But analysts say that while there may be losses at some banks, Turkey’s economic problems do not pose a big threat to Europe or other big economies like the United States.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Two Germans held in France over flooded youth campground
56,191  9
2
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
42,611  42
3
'It's a disgrace': Brother Kevin blasts moving homeless out of Dublin for Pope visit
38,582  164
Fora
1
This long-vacant Dublin city site has the green light to be turned into a hotel
8,999  0
2
KBC has been labelled 'sloppy' for hiring a worker with a prior conviction
441  0
3
'We can't guarantee this won't happen again': Facebook's private reaction to its content scandal
141  0
The42
1
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
35,031  49
2
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League
30,519  33
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,039  10
DailyEdge
1
A Japanese student is being hailed as a style icon for wearing an old Ireland jersey out and about
27,990  5
2
How Serena Williams is helping end the absolute scam that is women's razors
8,065  6
3
Vanessa Hudgens says High School Musical "derailed" her career
4,153  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
HSE
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Whistleblower alleges serious wrongdoing in St John of God's disability care centre
Warning issued after five more people contract measles in Dublin
Man in non-secure facility sexually assaulted other vulnerable adults, court told
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but itâs uncomfortable, itâs stifling'
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie