'We poured our hearts and souls into this child': Woman to take High Court case after foster baby taken from her

A SINGLE MOTHER has said she intends to appeal to the High Court after her foster child was taken from her care and given to an adoptive couple instead because of the wishes of the biological mother.

The Irish Mirror reported on Saturday that the woman had lost a legal battle to adopt the child, who has had serious health issues since its premature birth.

The court heard the baby’s birth mother had not been involved in its life after it was born. Although Judge Brendan Toale commended the foster mother for her “extraordinary” job in looking after the baby, he said he had no jurisdiction to reassess the assessments carried out by the Child and Family Agency Tusla.

The agency had supported the birth mother’s right to choose the type of family her child would have. Today there was a small protest outside Tusla’s headquarters in support of the foster family.

The foster mother did not attend, but she told TheJournal.ie she is “devastated” by the court decision.

“I’m still in shock actually, I don’t think I can fathom it, it hasn’t sunk in yet what happened.”

She said her whole world, and that of her family, had revolved around the child since it came into her care.

I had done a fostering course a few years ago with Tusla and had fostered other children. We were always happy to see those children going home, I would obviously know that fostering is as temporary place of healing for a child and I take that job very seriously.

This child was different, she said.

The woman explained that she did a week of voluntary work with the infant after Tusla issued an appeal to foster parents to cuddle and hold the premature baby.

‘We found a way’

She said the baby’s medical staff wanted the child to be signed into her care so a more stable situation would in in place and she could be trained up to care for the child.

After she had training in tube feeding, baby CPR and other medical care requirements, the child was allowed to go home with her. The woman said she had requested support from Tusla for the care of the child, who was in and out of hospital several times with various health issues. She even covered some of the child’s medical expenses herself.

We found a way. We found out all about special needs, how to care for a child with special needs, my family got involved, my parents, my siblings, the whole lot – everybody. And we got stuck in.

She also self-referred to Jack and Jill for assistance and secured specialist services for the child.

The woman said that when she heard the baby was going to come up for adoption, she told Tulsa she wanted to adopt the child.

The court on Friday was told that the child had been in ‘pre-adoptive care’ at the time the foster mum registered her interest in adopting.

Tusla told TheJournal.ie that it cannot comment on individual cases. However, in a statement, Tusla said that it “outlines details of the placement to the pre-adoptive carer at the outset”. The agency added:

Tusla works with the birth parent(s) so they can outline their wishes for the child, and the environment that they will grow up in and these wishes must be taken into consideration by Tusla, in conjunction with the best interests of the child.

The foster mum told TheJournal.ie:

“I was told no, the rights were with the birth mother, she wanted a married couple. I said in a phonecall to them: ‘Can I please write to the birth mother? Can I meet her?’

While it might be in some people’s heads ‘lone parents’ and there’s some sort of stigma, I have my home, I have my job, I’m doing okay – and that’s no reflection on any lone parent – but I was told she wanted to give the child what she couldn’t give them. My argument was four hands are not better than two because I’m already doing it.

“I always knew the child could be adopted, but I also knew the best place for the child to stay was with us.”

‘I will never foster again’

The woman said when she left court last Friday after the judge’s decision, she was told by her solicitor that the baby had been taken home from the hospital to be with its new parents.

This is a child we poured our hearts and souls into.

The woman said she feels that foster parents should be given a better chance when one of the children in their care comes up for adoption. She now intends to appeal the decision to the High Court.

“I’m not happy with what happened here. I know that child will be shattered, they’ll be like: ‘Where am I? When are they coming back for me?’ That’s what babies do when they’re attached. And the continuity and the love and the care was just thrown to one side.”

She said that while she was always an advocate of fostering, she “will never foster again” after this experience.

“I thought it was amazing, it can turn your life around, it’s a wonderful thing to do.

“I’m a good foster parent and loved it and had good relationships with the children who came to me. I felt like my country let me down, it was just so harrowing – the injustice of it all.”

In its statement, Tusla said all applicants are assessed in line with adoption legislation under a range of criteria.

“Where the pre-adoptive carer(s) has other children family support services may be offered to support them through what is without doubt an emotional time,” it said.

“If a pre-adoptive carer, foster carer or member of the public wishes to make a complaint about a Tusla service, or raise a concern about a case the correct method is to use Tusla’s complaints function ‘Tell Us’, where the complaint / concern is thoroughly assessed and addressed.”