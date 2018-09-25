This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Foster mother takes Tusla to High Court over refusal to consider her as adoptive parent for child

The woman had been caring for the boy from a few months after his birth until April of this year.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 8:29 PM
43 minutes ago 3,595 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4253996
Image: Shutterstock/KonstantinChristian
Image: Shutterstock/KonstantinChristian

A WOMAN HAS launched a High Court challenge against Tusla, the Child and Family Agencyâ€™s (CFA) refusal to consider her as an adoptive parent for a young child she had fostered.

The woman fostered the boy a few months after his birth in 2016 until April of this year when she claims the CFA removed him from her care.

The woman said the childâ€™s removal from her care was done without any consideration for his medical or psychological needs, or his best interests and welfare.

The court heard that the woman, who has other children, wants to adopt the child.

The parties involved in the case cannot be identified for legal reasons.

In her Judicial Review proceedings against the CFA the woman claims the boy, who has certain medical conditions, has built up a strong bond and attachment to his adoptive siblings and the woman.

However, she says she was informed by the CFA that as a single parent she could not adopt the boy, and that the childâ€™s birth mother wanted him adopted by a two-parent family.

Following his removal from the womanâ€™s care, which took place at a time when he was receiving medical treatment, the boy was subsequently placed with prospective adoptive parents.

In her proceedings, she claims his removal and placement in the hands of strangers was done without any regard for his welfare and was done without proper planning for his complex physical and medical needs.

A lack of planning went into his move, she also claims, and no proper assessment of his needs occurred, she claims.

In acting in the manner that she did she claims the CFA failed to properly vindicate the boyâ€™s constitutional rights.

The CFA she claims failed to give both the child and the foster family due process, fair procedures and natural justice in deciding on his future care and custody, the woman claims.

At todayâ€™s sitting of the High Court the woman, represented by John Rogers SC, seeks various orders from the court including one directing the CFA to review its decision not to consider the woman as an adoptive parent for the child.

She also seeks various declarations including one that the CFA in failing to respond to her request to be the childâ€™s adoptive parent failed to assess what is in the childâ€™s best interests.

She further seeks a declaration that in failing to conduct an assessment of the childâ€™s attachment to his foster family the CFA also breached its duty of care to the infant.

Permission to bring the challenge against the CFA was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys. The Judge made the action returnable to a date in mid-October.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    52,444  14
    2
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    43,178  90
    3
    		'Shock and devastation': Monaghan GAA club will be shut 'for years' after sinkhole opens up
    41,027  40
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    343  0
    2
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    116  0
    3
    		Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
    135  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    28,944  11
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
    25,504  28
    3
    		He's back! Sheedy returns to take charge of Tipperary senior hurlers for a second time
    22,685  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    9,605  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    6,453  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    6,331  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â‚¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â‚¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAÃ­
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    GardaÃ­ release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over â‚¬1.7m cash seizure
    DUBLIN
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â‚¬2 million in cash
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â‚¬2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs â‚¬443,333
    HOUSING
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ã“ Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    'It's a weird side-effect': Activist hopes PigeonGate video will bring attention to housing movement
    CANCER
    Cancer warning labels on alcohol products will not be ditched from Public Health Alcohol Bill
    Cancer warning labels on alcohol products will not be ditched from Public Health Alcohol Bill
    Poll: Should there be cancer warnings on alcohol products?
    Celebrity-endorsed fad diets 'can do real damage to cancer patients'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie