Two arrested in connection with terrorist activities in Belfast

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Belfast by the PSNI’s terrorism unit. It follows an attack on a house in Poleglass, in the west of the city on Wednesday.

The 47- and 41-year-olds are being held at Musgrave serious crime suite, after being detained yesterday by officers.

They were arrested following a planned search of two houses where a suspected replica firearm and BB gun, as well as mobile phones were seized. All of the items have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said:

We will continue to target all those involved in paramilitary and terrorist activity as their illegal actions only serve to blight the communities they operate in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSNI on 101 or crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Separately a man in his 60s, arrested under section 41 of the terrorism act in Bushmills yesterday has been released unconditionally. He was detained following the search of a house in the church street area of the town.