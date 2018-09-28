This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 September, 2018
Two arrested in connection with terrorist activities in Belfast

The PSNI said it will continue to target all those involved in paramilitary activity.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 28 Sep 2018, 11:51 AM
26 minutes ago 810 Views No Comments
Image: Courtesy of the PSNI
Image: Courtesy of the PSNI

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Belfast by the PSNI’s terrorism unit. It follows an attack on a house in Poleglass, in the west of the city on Wednesday. 

The 47- and 41-year-olds are being held at Musgrave serious crime suite, after being detained yesterday by officers. 

They were arrested following a planned search of two houses where a suspected replica firearm and BB gun, as well as mobile phones were seized. All of the items have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: 

We will continue to target all those involved in paramilitary and terrorist activity as their illegal actions only serve to blight the communities they operate in.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSNI on 101 or crimestoppers  on 0800 555 111.  

Separately a man in his 60s, arrested under section 41 of the terrorism act in Bushmills yesterday has been released unconditionally. He was detained following the search of a house in the church street area of the town. 

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

