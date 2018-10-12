Two dead following crash outside Newry

A MAN IN his 80s and a woman in her 40s have died following a road traffic collision on the A1 carriageway in Newry.

The collision occurred at around 2.45pm this afternoon on the northbound carriageway at the Moneymore Road Junction.

A lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia and a bronze Ford Focus were all involved in the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman died a short time later in hospital.

Both deceased were travelling in the silver Skoda Fabia.

The A1 currently remains closed between Loughbrickland and Newry.

A1 Update - ALL southbound traffic on the A1 can travel as far as the Grovehill Rd at Loughbrickland before being diverted off carriageway. Northbound traffic being diverted at Newry along Tandragee Rd. Delays expected on many roads so motorists are advised to avoid area. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 12, 2018 Source: PSNI /Twitter

Police in Northern Ireland have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist them with their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 731 12/10/18.