Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a firearm was seized in west Dublin earlier today.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a planned search of a house in the Wood Avens area of Clondalkin this afternoon.

During the search, a handgun, which is subject to a technical examination, was recovered.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested.

They are currently detained at west Dublin garda stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.