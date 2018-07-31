Officers find loaded gun after searching car that rammed Garda vehicles

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after a number of garda vehicles were rammed when gardaÃ­ intercepted a car in Limerick last night.

Shortly before midnight gardaÃ­ went to intercept a silver saloon car in the Corbally area of the city asÂ part of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal gangs.

A number of garda vehicles were rammed when the driver tried to take evasive action, but nobody was injured.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and gardaÃ­ recovered a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Two men (aged 25 and 29) were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently being held.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.