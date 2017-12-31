Two men arrested after man stabbed in Clare yesterday evening

TWO MEN WERE arrested after a man in his late 20s was brought to hospital with stab wounds yesterday evening.

It happened at Henry Street, Kilrush at around 5:30pm.

Gardaí say they are investigating the assault. The victim received apparent stab wounds and was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested and brought to Kilrush Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

One of the men has since been released without charge but the other remains in garda custody.

Gardaí at Kilrush are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 065 908 0550, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.