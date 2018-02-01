Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder

TWO MEN HAVE been charged with attempted murder in Northern Ireland following an incident involving a large number of men in Longford on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s received what appear to be stab wounds during the course of the incident, which happened on Main Street in Ballymahon at around 7am.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar but has since been transferred to St James’ Hospital in Dublin.

Yesterday, officers from the PSNI arrested a male aged 17 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and six men, aged 18, 19, 24, 30, 37 and 44, in the Portadown and Belfast areas.

Two men, aged 30 and 37, have been charged in Newry with attempted murder. The 30-year-old man has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The other men arrested have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

The two men were expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court this morning.