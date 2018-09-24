Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â‚¬2 million in cash

TWO MEN, ONE from Dublin and one from Meath, arrested in Wexford, have been remanded in custody after being charged before Judge Gerard Haughton at Wexford District Court in relation to â‚¬2m cash found by gardaÃ­ over the weekend.

The two men were brought separately before Judge Haughton and sat while the details were being read out to court.

Glen Power, 29, of Colpark Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, is facing two charges in relation to an alleged handing over of â‚¬505,000 in cash in a car park in Wexford townâ€™s industrial estate, and also charged with the subsequent discovery of another â‚¬500,000 in cash in the attic of his house.

Bernard Joyce, 44, of Ashbourne, Co Meath, is charged with possessing property that gardaÃ­ believe is the proceeds of criminal activity.

He is charged that when the gardaÃ­ raided a house in Arnestown, Foulksmills, Co Wexford, on Saturday they recovered 20 bundles of cash with approximately â‚¬50,000 in each bundle, giving a total value of â‚¬1m to the cash found.

Both men, the court was told, are charged under the Money Laundering Act.

Detective Garda Stephen Burke told the court that yesterday, at Wexford Garda Station, he had charged the defendant, Bernard Joyce.

When the charge was put to him after caution he made no reply.

Defence solicitor, Timothy Cummings, said there was consent to bail. He applied for free legal aid as the defendant is not working and is unemployed. He said a statement of means is available to the court.

Judge Haughton, after examining the statement of means, granted free legal aid.

On the application ofÂ Sergeant Gary Raynor he remanded the defendant in custody to appear via video link in the court on Monday next.

Detective Garda Fiona Connaughton told the court that when she charged Glen Power yesterday he had nothing to say in reply, after caution.

Sergeant RaynorÂ said they were objecting to any application for bail.

Defence solicitor Tracey Horan said he would not be a flight risk and would hand over his passport

Judge Haughton refused the application for bail, and Glen Power was also remanded in custody.Â