Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Two people injured after crush at popular Maynooth nightclub

The incident occurred at around 2am.

By Conal Thomas Friday 5 Oct 2018, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 23,389 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270117
The Duke & Coachman in Maynooth Village.
Image: Google Streetview
The Duke & Coachman in Maynooth Village.
The Duke & Coachman in Maynooth Village.
Image: Google Streetview

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured at a nightclub in Maynooth following a crush in which people were evacuated.

At around 2am this morning, Gardaí attended the scene at the Duke & Coachman on Main Street where DJs Hannah Wants and Mark McCabe were performing.

Gardaí have confirmed that, following a crush of people, patrons were evacuated from the premises immediately.

The gig took place at Mischief Nightclub, which forms part of the popular bar and restaurant in Maynooth Village. 

The event, which was over 18s and cost €20, was billed on the venue’s Facebook page as being presented by Maynooth Students’ Union.

It’s understood that other emergency services attended the scene. 

