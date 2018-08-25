Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â‚¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

TWO WOMEN IN their 30s have been charged in relation to a seizure ofÂ almostÂ â‚¬700,000 worth of drugs by gardaÃ­ yesterday evening.

The two women, who are expected to appear at Cloverhill District Court this afternoon, were arrested yesterday evening after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task ForceÂ seized over â‚¬670,000 worth of heroin in Bluebell.

Officers stopped a car at around 5pmÂ yesterday which was driven by a woman and after a search of the vehicle, suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of â‚¬4,000 was seized.

She was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5 kilos of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of â‚¬670,000.

A small amount of prescription tablets were also seized. The second woman was arrested at this house and detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.