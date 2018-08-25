This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 August, 2018
Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â‚¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

Both women are due before Cloverhill District Court this afternoon.

By Adam Daly Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,159 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201445
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO WOMEN IN their 30s have been charged in relation to a seizure ofÂ almostÂ â‚¬700,000 worth of drugs by gardaÃ­ yesterday evening.

The two women, who are expected to appear at Cloverhill District Court this afternoon, were arrested yesterday evening after officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task ForceÂ seized over â‚¬670,000 worth of heroin in Bluebell.

Officers stopped a car at around 5pmÂ yesterday which was driven by a woman and after a search of the vehicle, suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of â‚¬4,000 was seized.

She was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Ballyfermot Garda Station.

In a follow-up search at a house in Bluebell, 4.5 kilos of suspected heroin and crack cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of â‚¬670,000.

A small amount of prescription tablets were also seized. The second woman was arrested at this house and detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

