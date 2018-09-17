This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 September, 2018
65 dead as Typhoon Mangkhut hammers Hong Kong and the Philippines

Millions have been evacuated in China in the face of the massive storm.

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 7:45 AM
33 minutes ago 2,847 Views No Comments
CHINA-HONG KONG-MANGKHUT-TOP TYPHOON WARNING(CN) Trees bend in the wind in Hong Kong yesterday Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

HONG KONG IS beginning a massive clean-up today after Typhoon Mangkhut raked the city, shredding trees and bringing damaging floods, in a trail of destruction that left dozens dead in the Philippines and millions evacuated in southern China.

The death toll in the Philippines, where the main island of Luzon was mauled with fierce winds and rain, rose to 65 overnight as rescuers pulled more bodies from a huge landslide in the mountain town of Itogon.

The landslide buried an emergency shelter which was being used by miners and their families in the town.

No-one has yet been pulled alive from the rubble and relatives of those buried are taking part in the rescue efforts, the town’s mayor Victorio Palangdan told AFP.

National police spokesman Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana said 43 other people are missing, and more than 155,000 people remain in evacuation centres two days after the typhoon struck.

Hong Kong Asia Typhoon A streetlamp knocked askew by the force of Typhoon Mangkhut Source: Vincent Yu/PA Images

Farms across northern Luzon, which produces much of the nation’s rice and corn, were sitting under muddy floodwater, their crops ruined just a month before harvest.

Landfall

After tearing through Luzon and pummelling Hong Kong and Macau, the storm made landfall in mainland China late last night, with two reported dead in Guangdong province.

Authorities there said they had evacuated more than three million people and ordered tens of thousands of fishing boats back to port before the arrival of what Chinese media had dubbed the “King of Storms”.

In the high-rise city of Hong Kong, the government described the damage as “severe and extensive” with more than 300 people injured in Mangkhut, which triggered the maximum “T10″ typhoon alert.

CHINA-HONG KONG-TYPHOON MANGKHUT(CN) Damaged windows of a building in Hong Kong in the wake of the storm Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The monumental task of cleaning up the city began as residents, some in suits and ties, struggled to get back to work on roads that remained blocked by felled trees, mud and debris.

Schools were closed, bus services halted, and travel disruption saw commuters piling onto platforms trying to board infrequent trains after trees fell on overhead lines.

Landslides and severe flooding affected some areas, with over 1,500 residents seeking refuge in temporary shelters overnight.

Floods and debris

The storm, with gusts of more than 230 km/h, sent buildings swaying and waters surging into homes and shopping malls in Hong Kong, with some roads waist-deep in water.

Windows in tower blocks and skyscrapers were smashed as people cowered inside.

In the neighbourhood of Heng Fa Chuen, thousands of rocks and pebbles from the sea covered parkland along the coastline which had been battered by waves.

Low-lying fishing villages were also badly affected after seawater swept through.

Streets in the seaside village of Lei Yue Mun were covered in debris and glass as residents picked their way through.

Typhoon Mangkhut 2018 A flooded McDonalds at Heng Fa Chuen housing estate in Hong Kong Source: Jayne Russell/PA Images

The city’s main Victoria Park had become an obstacle course with hundreds of trees down and many completely uprooted.

Emergency teams were sawing apart some of the biggest trees blocking roads and pathways across the city in a clean-up operation that is likely to take days.

First time in history

In the neighbouring gambling enclave of Macau, all 42 casinos shut down for the first time in its history as the storm approached.

They opened again today but Macau was still in recovery mode after severe flooding hit parts of the city, forcing emergency workers to rescue people from their shops and homes using boats and jetskis. 

Typhoon Mangkhut ravages Hong Kong A Hong Kong street is covered with debris and seawater following the storm Source: Jayne Russell/PA Images

As the storm moved past the enclave yesterday, streets became submerged under water gushing in from the harbour.

This morning, shopkeepers were hosing down their stores which had been left caked in mud after the flood waters receded.

People were attempting to dry out cupboards and electrical appliances on the streets as police and volunteers helped with the clear-up.

The government and casinos took extra measures ahead of the storm, determined to avoid a repeat of Typhoon Hato which battered Macau last year, killing 12 people and drawing accusations the city was ill prepared.

© – AFP, 2018

AFP

