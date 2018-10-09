This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD will admit students who secure Leaving Cert upgrades

The university has made the decision on an “exceptional basis” following the Rebecca Carter High Court ruling.

By Conal Thomas Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 12:07 PM
48 minutes ago 2,090 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4275540
Image: Leandro Neumann Ciuffo
Image: Leandro Neumann Ciuffo

UCD WILL ADMIT students who secure Leaving Certificate upgrades this week to courses that have places still available.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio, Deputy Registrar Barbara Dooley said that approximately 60 students are expected to receive results upgrades.

Following the Rebecca Carter ruling at the High Court, the university has made the decision on an “exceptional basis” and will allow students to take up places this year, waiving its 30 September deadline. 

Carter (18) lost out on a place at UCD after her results were wrongly totted up. 

While approximately 60 students will be accepted to UCD, not all will be able to start this year but will be offered a deferral to 2019, Dooley said. 

There are 34 places available in UCD courses for 2018 and those who receive upgrades will be contacted by UCD by the end of the week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    85,188  27
    2
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    69,899  53
    3
    		Live rat in drain and insects in baking dough: FSAI closed 8 food businesses in September
    66,963  54
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    612  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    446  0
    3
    		The National Broadband Plan's sole bidder has sold off its remaining stake in Enet
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was my own choice. Nobody ever told me not to drink, I just never got into it'
    44,852  23
    2
    		New man in charge! Kerry confirm appointment of Keane as senior football boss
    24,272  13
    3
    		Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    20,730  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    23,180  0
    2
    		Keira Knightley rails against the expectation placed on Kate Middleton in the aftermath of labour
    7,190  3
    3
    		Robert Sheehan is finally coming back to our screens in a new Netflix show. Here's what you need to know
    5,004  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    GARDAí
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    DUBLIN
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Missing man found after appeal
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    CORK
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie