Thursday 5 April, 2018
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns

Facebook has admitted that data of up to 87 million users was shared with Cambridge Analytica.

By AFP Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 6:42 PM
52 minutes ago
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Image: Karl Mondon via PA Images
Image: Karl Mondon via PA Images

BRITAIN’S DATA PRIVACY regulator has said it is investigating 30 organisations including Facebook over their use of personal data and analytics in political campaigning.

The announcement came after Facebook admitted the personal data of up to 87 million users, mainly in the United States, was improperly shared with UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement she was “investigating 30 organisations, including Facebook”.

“The ICO is looking at how data was collected from a third party app on Facebook and shared with Cambridge Analytica.

“We are also conducting a broader investigation into how social media platforms were used in political campaigning,” she said.

Denham said Facebook had been co-operating with the investigation and she was “pleased” with changes they have made.

But she added that “it is too early to say whether they are sufficient under the law,” warning that the investigation “could result in enforcement action” and “policy recommendations”.

Facebook has been scrambling for weeks in the face of the disclosures on the hijacking of private data by the consulting group working for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The British firm responded to the Facebook announcement by repeating its claim that it did not use data from the social network in the 2016 election.

Irish profiles

Today it was revealed that up to 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Of the 87 million profiles affected worldwide, as many as 44,687 Irish profiles may have been affected as a consequence of just 15 Irish people installing the thisisyourdigitallife app which provided the gateway to the initial data breach.

© – AFP, 2018

