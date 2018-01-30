Here's what it's like to travel the 'confusing' new cycle route through College Green

CHANGES TO CYCLE lanes and signage around College Green in Dublin were brought in last week – but cycling groups say they weren’t consulted on the alterations, and that the signage is unclear in some areas of the busy junction.

“I first I heard about it on Twitter,” Paul Corcoran of the Dublin Cycling Campaign said. ”The markings are not well laid out and it’s very confusing to cycle through.”

Until recently, cyclists coming form Pearse Street were directed to follow motorised traffic through the junction, on the left hand side of Dame Street.

Now, there’s a new contra-flow (two-way) cycle lane on Westmoreland Street – along the front of the Bank of Ireland Building.

Cyclists say there’s an implied route that takes cyclists across a busy road to these new lanes – and that signage telling them what they should do is far from clear.

There have been a raft of complaints about the new layout of College Green since the Luas Cross City began before Christmas.

Dublin Bus altered 17 routes to move buses away from the area this week in a bid to ease congestion. City Council CEO Owen Keegan has said he also wants to increase priority for pedestrians – and is expected to unveil a new plan shortly.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.