This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unbelievable Courage': Judge praises siblings for reporting sexual abuse they suffered 60 years ago

John Joe Kiernan (86) pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to six sample counts of indecently assaulting one boy and five sample counts of indecently assaulting the boy’s younger sister.

By Declan Brennan Monday 15 Oct 2018, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,414 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4287905
Image: PA Images/PA Archive
Image: PA Images/PA Archive

A JUDGE HAS praised the “unbelievable courage” of two siblings who went to gardaí last year to report sexual abuse they suffered 60 years ago.

Justice Michael White was speaking in relation to the sentence hearing of John Joe Kiernan (86) for the repeated abuse of children aged between four and 10.

Kiernan of Forthill, Arva, Co Cavan pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to six sample counts of indecently assaulting one boy between 1958 and 1963 and five sample counts of indecently assaulting the boy’s younger sister between 1959 and 1963.

He also admitted raping this girl in her childhood bedroom on an unknown date between 1959 and 1964. All the offending took place on or near the victims’ family farmland in Arva where Kiernan worked as a farm labourer.

Monica Lawlor, prosecuting, told the court that the two victims, who are now in their 60s and went to gardaí in 2017, wished for Kiernan’s name to be published.

The father of two was previously jailed in 2005 for indecent assaults on three young children on dates between 1963 and 1973.

Detective Sergeant Sharon Walsh told the court that Kiernan would regularly abuse the children. He would orally rape the boy on fishing trips and this victim told gardaí: “I never remember being afraid. This was just normal life for me”.

‘A spine chilling threat’

The woman told gardaí that Kiernan would indecently assault her while she sat on his knee. On one occasion she was out in a field with her father and Kiernan and her father told Kiernan to take her inside because it was freezing cold.

She said he gave her something like whiskey and then raped her. She said she felt like she was in a trance and she lay still and he was saying “good girl” to her.

On a later occasion he was assaulting her when his mother walked in. This woman began beating him and shouting at him to “get her out of here”.

Kiernan took the victim out into the back garden and threw her on the ground. He had his foot on her and told her: “Don’t say anything. I’ll bury you will all the other bones around here. No one will find you”.

The woman told gardaí that for years afterwards she was affected by these words and thought there were other children buried in the ground. Mr Justice White said this “a spine chilling threat” showed that Kiernan knew exactly what he was doing was seriously wrong.

In victim impact statements the sister said that Kiernan’s action had shattered her childhood innocence and damaged the safety of her family home. She said she carried what he did to her for 60 years and said she has received “outstanding support” since coming forward.

Her brother described feeling shock and horror when he learned Kiernan had abused his sister too.

He said he found it very stressful telling his wife about the abuse but now feels relief and realises “this is not my fault”.

Counsel for Kiernan said he was genuinely remorseful for the hurt he had caused his victims. She said he had not committed any other offending since meeting his wife and marrying her in 1974.

She said he found himself in a loving marriage and buried this past. He became a decent husband and father and is now in extremely poor health.

When gardaí put the allegations to him he admitted touching the children but denied the assaults, oral rapes and rape. He later claimed that he “wasn’t right in the head then”.

I was sex crazed, I didn’t know how to stop.

Justice White adjourned sentencing to Monday next. He said he wanted to salute the complainants for coming forward at this point in time.

He said the offending took place “at a time in Ireland when nobody talked about these things”. He said the brutality of this offending was striking and noted that while Kiernan is now old and frail the offending was carried out when he was at the height of his strength.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are expecting their first child
    68,737  50
    2
    		'My mother was tied to the bed and when she couldn't push, one of the nuns sat on her chest'
    50,626  20
    3
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    49,108  15
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think there's too much focus on college degrees at the expense of trades?
    247  0
    2
    		Greencore has agreed to sell its troublesome US wing in a 'surprise' billion-dollar deal
    142  0
    The42
    1
    		'Boredom leads to a lot of things and we ended up going to the pub and wasting ourselves'
    36,957  7
    2
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    32,402  12
    3
    		'I understand that I'm more expendable... you want to be selfless towards the team'
    24,729  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pink might have predicted Kanye West would act the gowl nine years ago
    8,021  3
    2
    		'Kehlani's pregnancy announcement doesn't give you a free pass to be bi-phobic'
    6,877  4
    3
    		A look back at some of the questionable things Pete Davidson said over the course of his relationship with Ariana
    6,440  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Sergeant awarded â¬8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Garda Sergeant awarded €8,000 after years of harassment and false accusations
    Missing 61-year-old man found 'safe and well'
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor files retirement request in the wake of Disclosures Tribunal
    DUBLIN
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Man (30) injured in shooting incident in Dublin
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    OPINION
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Parking Mad: Filmmaker Paddy Slattery on attempting to access accessible parking
    Why I travelled home to vote in favour of adding 'North' to Macedonia's name
    Do dangerous minds rule the world?
    HOMELESSNESS
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    Rough sleeping banned in Hungary as new homelessness law comes into force
    'A detrimental impact on children': 19 babies born into a homeless charity's services last year
    'He chose to die at home. The hostel was his home': Lynn Ruane on hidden health problems in homelessness

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie