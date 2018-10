A BATCH OF Brady Family ham could be unsafe for those allergic to or intolerant of mustard, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has warned.

Mustard was undeclared on the label of a batch of Brady Family “Glazed by Hand” Irish ham.

The batch number of the 90g packets is 4696J2 with a use-by date of 27 October 2018.

The batch of ham was sold at the following stores: Londis, Eurospar, XL, Spar and Mace.