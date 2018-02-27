14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly

FOURTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after drugs were sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly.

Over the last number of months, gardaí from Birr and Tullamore, assisted by the Laois and Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit were involved in an operation whereby drugs were sold to undercover gardaí.

The drugs sold were namely cocaine, speed, MDMA and cannabis.

During 15 follow-up searches, gardaí seized further controlled substances, cash and items of evidential value.

A total of 14 people - three females and 11 males – were charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 as amended.

All 14 people will appear before Tullamore District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.