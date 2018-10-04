Unilad's publisher goes into administration

THE FIRM BEHIND online publisher Unilad has gone into administration, it was confirmed today.

The site – which has 39 million likes on Facebook – has been publishing viral content since it was founded in 2010, except for a brief hiatus between 2012 and 2014.

It is believed that hundreds of jobs are now at risk for the company, which has offices in London and Manchester.

Company co-CEO Sam Bentley stepped down from his position earlier this year.

Despite the brand’s huge reach on Facebook, parent company Bentley Harrington has debts of more than £6 million, including £1.5 million owed to HMRC, the Guardian reported.

Administrator Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery said in a statement it is “seeking offers for the business in order to preserve jobs and maximise the return to creditors”.

In a separate petition, HMRC is seeking a court order to liquidate Bentley Harrington.

According to Newswhip, Unilad was in fourth place in the top UK publishers on Facebook in August.