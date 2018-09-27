Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'

DRAFT GUIDELINES ON urban development and building heights facilitate property developers at the expense of the public, An Taisce has said.

The charity works to preserve and protect Ireland’s natural and built heritage.

A public consultation period in relation to the guidelines closed on Monday.

In An Taisce’s submission, Ian Lumley, the charity’s advocacy officer, said the draft guidelines are “formulated in a manner that epitomises the ‘developer-led’ approach, facilitating property owners at the expense of the public who suffer the serious consequences of bad planning policy”.

He referred to the guidelines, which can be read here, as a “developer’s charter”.

An Taisce said the guidelines are “fundamentally unsound in planning terms as the premise on which they are based is flawed i.e. that in order to achieve higher density in urban areas, buildings of six storeys and higher are required”.

The charity said attention should be given to achieving higher densities by increasing the number of units per hectare.

It said it is “of great concern” that the guidelines “undermine long-standing objectives to protect the skyline and inner-urban areas of historic towns and cities”.

“Of equal concern is the imposition of planning standards by the central government which would override democratically adopted local development plans,” Lumley said.

Blanket height guidelines

In its submission to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, An Taisce also said that it would be “inappropriate to introduce blanket height guidelines”.

Lumley said the charity thinks the most suitable way to safeguard the “character and quality” of historic sites while at the same time curtailing sprawl “would be to maximise land use and identify suitable sites outside the historic core (eg. large-scale institutional lands, disused railway yards) for higher density urban development”.

He said the proposed guidelines would have an impact not just on Dublin and the four main regional cities but also on larger towns like Ballina, Clonmel, Monaghan and Wexford.

In relation to height restrictions, the draft guidelines note that traditional building heights in most urban areas in Ireland “vary somewhat within a limited and generally low-rise range”.

This range goes from two storeys in many suburban locations, frequently in the form of housing estates, moving towards building heights of three, four or more storeys in more central urban areas, but generally not more than 6-8 storeys in the central urban areas of the cities and larger towns.

The draft guidelines note that the eight-storey limit has “been exceeded in only a limited number of locations”.

These locations have generally been identified in strategic planning policy terms as being suitable for buildings that are significantly taller than the prevailing and/or traditional building heights as in the case of strategic development zones and high-capacity public transport nodes.

The report states that development should include a mix of two, three and four-storey properties which integrate well into existing and historical neighbourhoods.

It adds that buildings of four stories or more “can be accommodated alongside existing larger buildings, trees and parkland, river/sea frontage or along wider streets”.

When asked for comment about the issues raised by An Taisce, a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said all of the submissions received as part of the consultation process “are being compiled and will be given due consideration as soon as possible”.