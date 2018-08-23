Ursula Halligan says Church needs to stop calling LGBT community 'disordered and evil'

Ursula Halligan Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

URSULA HALLIGAN HAS called on the Catholic Church to be more welcoming of LGBTI+ members.

The journalist, a member of We Are Church Ireland, said the group’s exclusion from the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) is “wrong”.

Halligan made the comments outside the WMOF event at the RDS in Dublin today.

She said the conference aims to celebrate “all that is good about family”, adding: “Our exclusion is wrong.”

Halligan and other members of the LGBTI+ Rainbow Choir sang outside the event.

“LGBTI families are as precious as any other type of family. We’re singing here today to say, ‘Our voices will not be silenced’,” she told reporters.

Church needs to speak out against persecution of LGBT people around the world, Martin says. 'If we're not trying to be like Jesus what's the point?' #WMOF2018 pic.twitter.com/9wSyDEQiwc — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) August 23, 2018 Source: Daragh Brophy /Twitter

At the conference, American priest Fr James Martin said the Catholic Church needs to speak out against the persecution of LGBTI+ people around the world, stating: “If we’re not trying to be like Jesus what’s the point?”

Some 10,000 people had signed a petition calling for Martin to be disinvited from the event due to his stance on LGBTI+ issues.

Ursula Halligan says she agrees w Mary McAleese that current Church teaching on homosexuality is evil. Church needs to include LGBT community and change language like 'intrinsically disordered' she says. #WMOF18 pic.twitter.com/a8IAKlJk5y — Daragh Brophy (@DaraghBroph) August 23, 2018 Source: Daragh Brophy /Twitter

Halligan said Martin’s comments are welcome but that action is needed.

So if the Church is truly welcoming, they would get rid of this language that calls us objectively disordered and intrinsically evil and they would say, ‘Yes, of course we love LGBTI families, we’ve no problem with having pictures of LGBTI families’, but they do.

“So until they change those things, everything else is fig leaf, it’s window dressing, it’s not real, but it is a start in the right direction. I welcome what he said today but it’s not near far enough. The Church has to go much further.”

LGBT+ groups

The question of whether LGBT+ couples who are members of the Church would be welcome at the WMOF was raised earlier this year after it emerged that photos featuring same-sex partners were removed from a reissued booklet sent to parishes about the event.

In June, Archbishop Eamon Martin said that LGBT+ couples are “of course” welcome to volunteer at the event.

The Global Network of Rainbow Catholics last month said it was “deeply dismayed and disappointed” after receiving no response to its requests to be part of the WMOF.

We Are Church Ireland also said it was being “ignored and discriminated against” in its application to be part of the event.

Responding to this criticism, a spokesperson for the WMOF previously told TheJournal.ie: “We Are Church are one of a number of organisations who are on a holding list in respect of exhibition space … many of these groups are on hold because they do not meet our stated criteria which was provided to them at the time of their application.

Priority was given in allocating exhibition spaces to those who immediately met the criteria. Had there been more space available we may have been able to allocate spaces to those on hold on the list.

“At this point it seems very unlikely that there will be any spaces left to allocate to those who fell outside the criteria.”

With reporting by Daragh Brophy