  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US agent goes to trial for the killing of an unarmed Mexican teenager across the border

The unarmed 16-year-old was shot ten times – mostly from behind.

By Associated Press Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 4:28 PM
35 minutes ago 1,859 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3914558
A mural of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elend Rodriguez on the street he was killed.
A mural of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elend Rodriguez on the street he was killed.
A mural of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elend Rodriguez on the street he was killed.

A RARE SECOND-DEGREE murder trial of a US Border Patrol agent accused of shooting across the international boundary into Mexico and killing a teenager is set to start with jury selection.

The trial starting today US District Court in Tucson comes amid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and his promise to build a wall along the 3,200-kilometre US-Mexico border.

Lonnie Swartz is accused of killing 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez five years ago. The teenager was on the street in Nogales, in the Mexican state of Sonora, just across the border from Nogales, Arizona.

An autopsy showed the unarmed teen was hit 10 times, mostly from behind.

Following jury selection, opening statements later Tuesday or on Wednesday, said Cosme Lopez, spokesman for the US District Court for the District of Arizona.

Lee Gelernt, a New York-based lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, said he believes Swartz will be the first border agent prosecuted by the US Justice Department in a fatal shooting across the international border.

Gelernt is handling a civil lawsuit for the teen’s mother, who is seeking monetary damages against Swartz.

“This historically important trial is coming at a time when all eyes are on the border,” he said.

Prosecutors say Swartz opened fire at about 11.30pm on Oct. 10, 2012, through the metal poles of a 6-metre fence that sits on a 7.6-metre embankment above Mexico’s Calle Internacional, a street lined with homes and small businesses.

About 20,000 people live on the Arizona side and about 300,000 live on the Mexico side, but the two communities linked by family members, trade and culture have long been referred to locally as “Ambos Nogales” — “Both Nogales” in Spanish.

Border Patrol Shooting Graffiti asking for Justice for the slain 16-year-old. Source: Anita Snow

Swartz’s lawyers have said Elena Rodriguez threw rocks just before he was shot in an attempt to create a distraction for drug smugglers and that the officer was justified in using lethal force. They want jurors to visit the site at night to experience the area after dark.

Witnesses from the Mexico side of the border said they did not see the teen throw rocks and his relatives have denied he was helping drug smugglers, saying he was walking home after playing basketball.

The US Attorney’s Office has said it won’t dispute that the boy was throwing rocks, but it’s unknown if he had any link to drug smugglers. They argue an unreasonable amount of force was used.

Swartz pleaded not guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury in 2015 and is currently on administrative leave and free on his own recognizance. The Border Patrol has not said if he is continuing to receive his salary.

Defense attorney Sean Chapman has declined to comment while the trial is ongoing. A spokesman for the agents’ union, the National Border Patrol Council, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The case is expected to last more than a month and activists who oppose US border policies say they will rally outside the courthouse.

“For so long, prosecutors have been reluctant to charge Border Patrol agents with violent crimes,” said John Fife, a retired Presbyterian minister who was active in the sanctuary movement that sheltered citizens of Central American countries who came to the US in the 1980s fleeing civil war. “Now we will see if they can be held accountable.”

Read: “‘We’re clearly dealing with a serial bomber’: Another parcel blast reported in Texas”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
89,542  298
2
Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving
77,421  84
3
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
59,936  127
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
253  0
2
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
8  0
The42
1
'Playing against Barca and Real - I thank my lucky stars': the Irishman who took La Liga by storm
44,174  25
2
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
39,675  28
3
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
35,188  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 random rules you'll definitely recognise from a childhood in the 1990s
8,402  1
2
Can you guess how these celebrities have ties to Ireland?
7,097  2
3
A lot of people reckon Paul Ryder was robbed of a place at the Ireland's Got Talent final
6,126  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner &quot;following up&quot; with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
Explainer: What is Cambridge Analytica? The firm at the heart of Facebook's alleged data breach
GARDAí
Man due in court over theft of â¬12,000 from Dublin garda station
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
Gardaí investigating McDonald's burglary after considerable damage caused to building
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
DUBLIN
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig
Dublin is the best city to live in across Ireland and UK
Fears The Liberties will become 'another Temple Bar' as latest student accommodation gets planning approval
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie