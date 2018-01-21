  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US government shutdown: Blame game continues as US lawmakers launch last-ditch bid

“I assure you we will have the vote at 1am on Monday, unless there is a desire to have it sooner.”

By AFP Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 7:23 AM
11 hours ago 6,271 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3808889
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US LAWMAKERS WILL launch a last-ditch bid today to end a budget impasse before hundreds of thousands of federal workers are forced to start the work week at home with no pay.

The impact of the shutdown that began at midnight on Friday (5am Irish time) has been largely limited so far, closing sites like New York’s Statue of Liberty, but the effect will be acute if the stalemate runs into tomorrow.

Republicans and Democrats have traded bitter recriminations over who is to blame for the failure to pass a stop-gap funding measure by a 20 January deadline, a year to the day since Donald Trump took office as US president.

Highlighting the deep political polarization, crowds estimated to number in the hundreds of thousands took to the streets of major US cities yesterday to march against the president and his policies.

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell today set a key vote for a funding measure for 1am (6am Irish time) tomorrow, with both houses of Congress set to reconvene today.

“I assure you we will have the vote at 1am on Monday unless there is a desire to have it sooner,” he said in a statement.

At the heart of the dispute is the thorny issue of undocumented immigration.

Democrats have accused Republicans of poisoning chances of a deal and pandering to Trump’s populist base by refusing to fund a program that protects 700,000 “Dreamers” – undocumented immigrants who arrived as children – from deportation.

Trump, in return, has said Democrats are “far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border”.

The shutdown’s effects meanwhile are set to intensify.

Essential federal services and military activity are continuing, but even active duty troops will not be paid until a deal is reached to reopen the US government.

‘Holding pattern’

There have been four government shutdowns since 1990. In the last one in 2013, more than 800,000 government workers were put on temporary leave.

“We’re just in a holding pattern. We just have to wait and see. It’s scary,” Noelle Joll, a 50-year-old furloughed US government employee, told AFP in Washington.

A deal had appeared likely on Friday afternoon when Trump - who has touted himself as a master negotiator – seemed to be close to an agreement with Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer on protecting Dreamers.

But no such compromise was in the language that reached Congress for a stop-gap motion to keep the government open for four more weeks while a final arrangement is discussed. And Republicans failed to win enough Democratic support to bring it to a vote.

Congress reconvened for a rare Saturday session, where leaders of both sides were meant to hammer out their differences to prevent the shutdown from stretching into tomorrow. Instead, they traded accusations of responsibility for the shutdown.

Schumer said trying to negotiate with Trump ”was like negotiating with Jell-O”.

“It’s impossible to negotiate with a constantly moving target,” he said. “President Trump is so mercurial it’s been impossible to get him to agree to anything.”

Meanwhile, McConnell said Schumer “took the extraordinary step” of preventing the legislation from passing and thus “plunging the country into this totally avoidable mess”.

Anti-Trump protests

Republicans have a tenuous one-seat majority in the Senate, and on Friday needed to lure some Democrats to their side to get a 60 vote supermajority to bring the motion forward. They fell ten votes short.

The measure brought to Congress would have extended federal funding until 16 February and authorised for six years a health insurance program for poor children – a long-time Democratic objective.

But it left out any action on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, that affects Dreamers.

White House officials insisted there was no urgency to fix DACA, which expires 5 March.

As US lawmakers wrangled over government funding, protesters turned out in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Washington to express their opposition to Trump and their support for women’s rights.

Protestors hoisted placards with messages including “Fight like a girl” and “A woman’s place is in the White House” and “Elect a clown, expect a circus”.

© AFP 2018

Read: Democrat leader says negotiating with Trump White House is ‘like negotiating with jello’

More: People across the world march in support of MeToo movement on Trump’s inauguration anniversary

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
58,137  61
2
"It is the worst form of humiliation" - Woman denied Public Services Card due to adopted status
51,025  104
3
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
42,363  19
Fora
1
The company behind Bulmers claims Heineken abused its power to push Orchard Thieves
1,977  0
2
Why the couple behind Tiger Ireland are selling up and moving to the USA
303  0
3
What Irish distilleries need in order to lure whiskey tourists away from the Scots
229  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup
71,738  28
2
Here's how the race for the 8 Champions Cup quarter-final berths stands
43,544  33
3
Munster's Champions Cup clash with Castres delayed due to heavy rain in Limerick
35,918  39
DailyEdge.ie
1
How Typically Irish Are Your Food Habits?
10,503  4
2
16 things that are bound to happen when you host predrinks
8,695  1
3
9 Irish Instagram accounts you should follow if you're considering going vegetarian or vegan this year
7,398  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
19-year-old woman jailed for three years for her part in violent late-night robbery in Dublin city
19-year-old woman jailed for three years for her part in violent late-night robbery in Dublin city
Dublin man who sexually abused his sister and raped his niece jailed for six years
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
GARDAí
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Public appeal to help find man missing from Galway
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
DUBLIN
Champions Kilkenny hammer Dublin in the only camogie league match to survive weather
Champions Kilkenny hammer Dublin in the only camogie league match to survive weather
Derek Hutch shooting: Gardaí appealing for information on two getaway cars
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
MURDER
Murder investigation launched following death of man (53) in Belfast flat
Murder investigation launched following death of man (53) in Belfast flat
Danish submarine inventor charged with journalist Kim Wall's murder
Kerry Babies: DNA breakthrough comes two years after family appeal to have samples tested

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie