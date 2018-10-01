US hunter suffers life-threatening injuries after bear he shot lands on him

A HUNTER IN Alaska is in critical condition after a bear he shot fell on top of him.

28-year-old William McCormick suffered life-threatening injuries after the bear rolled down a slope and landed on top of him.

At around midday on Saturday, Alaska State Troopers were alerted that two individuals were in distress above Carter Lake, Alaska.

According to the State Troopers, McCormick and his hunting partner Zachary Tennyson (19) had been hunting in the area.

McCormick shot a bear that was on a ridge above the pair and was injured when he was struck by both the bear and a rock.

The bear is believed to have rolled down the slope dislodging rocks in the process.

Tennyson was uninjured and called for help.

Rescuers airlifted McCormick to a hospital in nearby Anchorage Providence where he is recovering from life-threatening injuries.

State Troopers did not disclose what kind of bear was involved in the incident or whether it survived.

Alaska is home to polar, grizzly/brown and black bears.