A lotto ticket worth €1.4 billion - yes, billion - has been sold in the US

There were long queues to buy tickets for the lotto.

THERE WAS ONE winning ticket bought for the US Mega Millions jackpot worth a record $1.6 billion (€1.4 billion), lottery officials have confirmed.

The ticket was sold in South Carolina, with the entrants from 44 States able to buy a ticket.

With the jackpot so high, lotto fever had gripped the US in recent days.

The numbers drawn were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 with a mega ball number of 5.

While it costs $2 (€1.75) to play the game, the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

If the lottery hadn’t been won last night, the rollover for Friday’s draw was expected to be $2 billion.

The winner may not get to keep the full amount, however. Most winners will take the immediate cash option, which is $904 million (€791 million).

Federal taxes and state deductions will reduce that amount even further.

Despite that, we’re sure the winner will still be able to buy something nice.

