This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds of children at US-Mexican border separated from parents after deadline to reunite them passes

Travel was organised for another 1800 children to be reunited with their parents yesterday.

By Associated Press Friday 27 Jul 2018, 11:24 AM
26 minutes ago 924 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4151057
Calet Garcia, center in white shirt, of Honduras, cries once he realizes he will be able to apply for asylum in the U.S. with his friend Daisy Avelar, second from left, of El Salvador, Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico
Image: Gregory Bull/Associated Press
Calet Garcia, center in white shirt, of Honduras, cries once he realizes he will be able to apply for asylum in the U.S. with his friend Daisy Avelar, second from left, of El Salvador, Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico
Calet Garcia, center in white shirt, of Honduras, cries once he realizes he will be able to apply for asylum in the U.S. with his friend Daisy Avelar, second from left, of El Salvador, Thursday, July 26, 2018, near the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico
Image: Gregory Bull/Associated Press

AROUND 700 CHILDREN at Mexico’s border with the US remained separated from their parents after a San Diego court’s order to reunite them passed.

Officials say the figure includes 431 children whose parents have been deported, as authorities continue to complete paperwork to return the children to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

It comes as more than 1,800 other children over the age of 5 prepared to travel to locations around the US to be reunited with their parents or sponsors.

That included 1,442 children who were returned to parents who were in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw, who ordered the reunifications, must now decide how to address the hundreds of children whose parents have been deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union representing separated parents, said yesterday that it was unclear how long it might take to find the parents who have returned to their homelands.

“I think it’s just going to be really hard detective work and hopefully we’re going to find them,” he said.

Immigration Separating Families A child is carried by an adult as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix Source: Associated Press

Sabraw will also consider the ACLU’s request to give reunified parents at least a week to consider if they wish to seek asylum.

However, the government opposes the waiting period, and Sabraw has put a hold on deporting reunified families while the issue is decided.

On another legal front over the treatment of immigrant children, US District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles will be asked to appoint a special monitor to oversee detention facilities today.

Children described horrid conditions in a report filed this month over whether the Trump administration is meeting its obligations under a long-standing settlement governing how young immigrants should be treated in custody.

The federal government was supposed to reunify more than 2,500 children who were separated from their parents under a new immigration policy designed to deter immigrants from coming to the US illegally.

However, the policy backfired amid global outrage over images of crying children being taken from their parents.

President Donald Trump subsequently ended the practice, and Sabraw ordered the government to reunite all the families by the end of yesterday, although some flexibility was allowed due to the enormity of the effort.

Some children who had not seen their parents in weeks or months seemed slow to accept that they would not be abandoned again.

Jose Dolores Munoz, 36, from El Salvador, was reunited with his 7-year-old daughter last Friday, nearly two months after they were separated, but he said his daughter cries when he leaves the house.

“She is afraid,” Munoz said. “Yesterday I left her crying, she is telling me, ‘You are not coming back.’”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
61,107  0
2
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
58,442  89
3
Spider eats native Irish lizard in first recorded case
41,515  54
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,517  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
1,036  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
680  0
The42
1
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
31,168  40
2
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
24,702  9
3
Alex Ferguson looks healthy as he speaks publicly for the first time since brain haemorrhage
22,749  21
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
21,771  11
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
6,683  3
3
Ed Sheeran randomly makes an appearance in a new Boyzone music video
5,554  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
DUBLIN
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded â¬5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
4 events for... food and drink fans looking for something special
Phibsboro Road closed after pedestrian hit by truck

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie