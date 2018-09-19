This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denuclearisation: US ready to begin negotiating with North Korea 'immediately'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has invited his North Korean counterpart to meet in New York next week.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,459 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4245411
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea in April
Image: UPI/PA Images
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea in April
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea in April
Image: UPI/PA Images

US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo has welcomed Pyongyang’s “important commitments” made by Pyongyang during today’s inter-Korean summit, adding Washington was ready to begin negotiating immediately to achieve the denuclearisation of North Korea “by January 2021″.

In a statement, Pompeo said he spoke with his North Korean counterpart this morning and invited him to meet in New York next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement came after the North’s leader Kim Jong Un agreed to make a historic visit to Seoul soon and close a missile testing site in front of international inspectors in a meeting with the South’s President Moon Jae-in.

Progress on the key issue of the North’s nuclear arsenal was limited, but the two signed a document to strengthen ties between the two halves of the divided peninsula.

Building on a growing rapprochement, they agreed to create a facility to hold family reunions at any time, work towards joining up road and rail links, and mount a combined bid for the 2032 Olympics.

“On the basis of these important commitments, the United States is prepared to engage immediately in negotiations to transform US-DPRK relations,” said Pompeo.

In addition to Pompeo’s meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, “we have invited North Korean representatives to meet our Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, in Vienna, Austria at the earliest opportunity,” the statement continued.

This will mark the beginning of negotiations to transform US-DPRK relations through the process of rapid denuclearisation of North Korea, to be completed by January 2021, as committed by Chairman Kim, and to construct a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim’s trip to Seoul would be the first by a Northern leader since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, when hostilities ceased with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving them technically in a state of war.

In their agreement, the North also said it would “permanently close” a missile engine testing site and launch facility in Tongchang-ri “in the presence of experts from relevant nations”.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    147,485  31
    2
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    125,992  76
    3
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    121,751  16
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    4,111  0
    2
    		Tesco is launching budget brand Jack's to rival Aldi and Lidl - but it's not coming to Ireland
    689  0
    3
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    552  1
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    40,195  57
    2
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    35,419  50
    3
    		As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    30,881  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    16,667  0
    2
    		Ryan Tubridy brought his biggest fan to tears at the National Ploughing Championships
    3,917  0
    3
    		Jamie Oliver admitted he tracks his children's whereabouts on an app ...it's The Dredge
    3,782  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    HPV test won't be rolled out until next year
    HPV test won't be rolled out until next year
    Irish professor's research finds failure rate of some vaginal mesh treatments 'unacceptably high'
    'When a sick baby with partial facial paralysis smiles, it’s golden. Especially if it’s my baby'
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    COURT
    French court dismisses appeal by magazine over topless photos of Duchess of Cambridge
    French court dismisses appeal by magazine over topless photos of Duchess of Cambridge
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    Man charged with murder after Spanish champion golfer found dead at US course

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie