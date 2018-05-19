  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Power of Love: This US pastor stole the show with his barnstorming royal wedding address

Chicago bishop Michael Curry livened up the proceedings in Windsor today.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 May 2018, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 11,242 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4022757

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

US BISHOP MICHAEL Curry’s passionate main address livened up proceedings considerably at the royal wedding this afternoon.

In a barnstorming performance, the Chicago pastor rhapsodised about the Power of Love – drawing smiles from the celebrity congregation.

His speech came complete with historical references and quotes from Martin Luther King.

“We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way,” Curry told the chapel.

“I’m talking about some power. Real power. Power to change the world.”

Curry told the crowd:

“When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever-flowing brook.

“When love is the way, poverty will become history. When love is the way, the earth will be a sanctuary.

“When love is the way, we will lay down our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.

“When love is the way, there’s plenty good room, plenty good room for all of god’s children.

Because when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we’re actually family.

The pastor heads up the American branch of the Anglican church and is renowned as an animated preacher in the US style.

His performance got rave reviews from commentators across the UK broadcasters, and on Twitter.

One Sky News pundit noted that the Queen generally prefers such addresses to come in under the five minute mark.

Curry exceeded that by quite a degree – and appeared, eventually, to realise he had gone on a bit to long, saying toward the end of his speech “we gotta get you all married!”

- With reporting from AFP 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
82,056  138
2
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
59,092  0
3
Investigation launched into sudden death of teenager in wake of planned surgery
56,814  0
Fora
1
'The beginnings of the business go back to the day my husband bought a laser machine'
416  0
2
The Irish union in talks with Ryanair wants the airline hit with 'bogus self-employment' laws
136  0
3
This World Economic Forum exec has a warning for Ireland ahead of the next industrial revolution
50  0
The42
1
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
43,237  41
2
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
35,892  34
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,823  37
DailyEdge
1
Amal Clooney, Oprah, Idris Elba, The Beckhams and all of the other celebs at the Royal Wedding (so far)
33,852  39
2
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
7,163  0
3
12 iconic Royal Wedding dresses throughout history
6,613  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost â¬30,000 seized by gardaÃ­ as proceeds of crime
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie