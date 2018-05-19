The Power of Love: This US pastor stole the show with his barnstorming royal wedding address

US BISHOP MICHAEL Curry’s passionate main address livened up proceedings considerably at the royal wedding this afternoon.

In a barnstorming performance, the Chicago pastor rhapsodised about the Power of Love – drawing smiles from the celebrity congregation.

His speech came complete with historical references and quotes from Martin Luther King.

“We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we do that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way,” Curry told the chapel.

“I’m talking about some power. Real power. Power to change the world.”

Martin Luther King gets a name check at a #RoyalWedding, which has got to be a good thing. Although most of this eulogy seems to be quoting Huey Lewis's Power Of Love. — Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) May 19, 2018 Source: Neil McCormick /Twitter

With this many references to the power of love from this funky reverend, I’m waiting for Huey Lewis to bust in on a motorbike and blast out a few bars...#royalwedding — Daniel Pearson (@daniel_pearson) May 19, 2018 Source: Daniel Pearson /Twitter

Curry told the crowd:

“When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever-flowing brook.

“When love is the way, poverty will become history. When love is the way, the earth will be a sanctuary.

“When love is the way, we will lay down our swords and shields down by the riverside to study war no more.

“When love is the way, there’s plenty good room, plenty good room for all of god’s children.

Because when love is the way, we actually treat each other, well, like we’re actually family.

The pastor heads up the American branch of the Anglican church and is renowned as an animated preacher in the US style.

His performance got rave reviews from commentators across the UK broadcasters, and on Twitter.

whatever forces conspired - british people, weddings - to get millions of humans on the planet to simultaneously listen to a black preacher in a white ol’ church & ponder the words of MLK on the redemptive power of love & 1 human family...fuck it. i’m in. good job, #royalwedding — Amanda Palmer (@amandapalmer) May 19, 2018 Source: Amanda Palmer /Twitter

One Sky News pundit noted that the Queen generally prefers such addresses to come in under the five minute mark.

Curry exceeded that by quite a degree – and appeared, eventually, to realise he had gone on a bit to long, saying toward the end of his speech “we gotta get you all married!”

- With reporting from AFP