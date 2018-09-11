This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US threatens International Criminal Court with sanctions if it prosecutes Americans for war crimes

The court is considering prosecuting US servicemen over alleged detainee abuse.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 7:05 AM
1 hour ago 6,289 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4229070
Image: Andrew Harnik
Image: Andrew Harnik

THE UNITED STATES has threatened to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Hague-based rights body “unaccountable” and “outright dangerous” to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of US service members would be “an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation.”

“If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly,” Bolton said.

He said the US was prepared to slap financial sanctions and criminal charges on officials of the court if they proceed against any Americans.

“We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the US financial system, and we will prosecute them in the US criminal system,” Bolton said.

We will do the same for any company or state that assists an ICC investigation of Americans.

Bolton made the comments in a speech in Washington to the Federalist Society, a powerful association of legal conservatives.

Investigation into detainee abuse

Bolton pointed to an ICC prosecutor’s request in November 2017 to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by the US military and intelligence officials in Afghanistan, especially over the abuse of detainees.

Neither Afghanistan nor any other government party to the ICC’s Rome Statute has requested an investigation, Bolton said.

He said the ICC could formally open the investigation “any day now.”

He also cited a recent move by Palestinian leaders to have Israeli officials prosecuted at the ICC for human rights violations.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton said.

We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We certainly will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own.

The ICC defended itself, noting it has the support of 123 member states and that even the United Nations Security Council has found it valuable, asking it in 2005 to investigate genocide in Darfur, Sudan.

“The ICC, as a judicial institution, acts strictly within the legal framework of the Rome Statute and is committed to the independent and impartial exercise of its mandate,” it said in a statement.

‘Threat’ to US sovereignty

Bolton said the main objection of President Donald Trump’s administration is to the idea that the ICC could have higher authority than the US Constitution and US sovereignty.

“In secular terms, we don’t recognize any higher authority than the US Constitution,” he said.

“This president will not allow American citizens to be prosecuted by foreign bureaucrats, and he will not allow other nations to dictate our means of self-defense.”

He also condemned the court’s record since it formally started up in 2002, and argued that most major nations had not joined.

He said it had attained just eight convictions despite spending more than $1.5 billion, and said that had not stemmed atrocities around the world.

“In fact, despite ongoing ICC investigations, atrocities continue to occur in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Libya, Syria, and many other nations.” he added.

Bolton was strongly criticised by rights groups. Liz Evenson, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said Bolton’s threats “show callous disregard for victims of atrocity crimes.”

“The slaughter of civilians in Syria, Myanmar and elsewhere shows the ICC is needed more than ever to act where it can,” Evenson added.

She said a move to block the complaints against US soldiers in Afghanistan and against Israel would show the US “more concerned with coddling serial rights abusers… than supporting impartial justice.”

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    1,805  7
    2
    		The 8 at 8: Tuesday
    721  0
    3
    		Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time
    4,769  4
    Fora
    1
    		Plans to put a children's play centre in Swords superclub the Wright Venue have been shelved
    86  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    545  0
    3
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    6,143  0
    The42
    1
    		Staying on! Malachy O'Rourke agrees extension to remain in Monaghan job
    84  0
    2
    		Leinster hope to see women's inter-pros expanded from three rounds
    201  0
    3
    		'It's a relief for it to finally happen because I've been promising it for so long'
    1,157  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let’s talk about how my mother used an episode of 'Malcolm In the Middle' to teach me about sex
    61  0
    2
    		CBB winner, Ryan Thomas, believes Roxanne Pallett 'has been punished enough'
    448  0
    3
    		Olivia Munn's ostracization by castmates reveals why 'hysterical' women are still afraid to speak out in the age of #MeToo
    4,410  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'
    US OPEN
    Umpire acted with 'professionalism and integrity' during Serena row - ITF
    Umpire acted with 'professionalism and integrity' during Serena row - ITF
    Djokovic has sympathy for Serena, but does not see double standards in tennis
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie