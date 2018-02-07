  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tourists won't be barred from taking certain photos in Uzbekistan anymore

The strict rules are being eased in a bid to… attract tourists.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 3:00 PM
2 hours ago 4,563 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3838783
A fragment of Registan Square Mosque and Madrasah complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Image: Shutterstock
A fragment of Registan Square Mosque and Madrasah complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
A fragment of Registan Square Mosque and Madrasah complex in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Image: Shutterstock

UZBEK AUTHORITIES ARE to ease strict rules that bar visitors from taking photos or videos in parts of the country’s picturesque capital, in a new bid to encourage tourism.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has made boosting the tourism sector a priority as his country seeks to emerge from a long period of economic stagnation under late ruler Islam Karimov, who died of a reported stroke in 2016.

But tourists have long been forbidden from capturing on camera the Uzbek capital Tashkent’s elaborate metro stations and some government buildings.

State media has now published a presidential decree saying tourists would be able to take photos of and film public places “without any sort of restrictions” as long as there is no specific legal act to prevent them from doing so.

It was not stated in the decree whether or not tourists would now be able to take photos of the metro stations.

Two travel agencies told AFP they had not yet received a list of spots that could not be photographed.

The decree also said tourists would be permitted to use drones to take photos and video, which was previously not allowed in the capital Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev, who served as prime minister for 13 years before taking over, has made moves to distance himself from Karimov’s authoritarian excesses while also honouring his memory.

The new decree also allows for some foreign nationals to obtain a 72-hour transit visa on arrival in Tashkent airport, providing they can show proof of onward travel.

It was not immediately clear which passport holders this rule would apply to.

Uzbekistan is expected to grant citizens of Israel, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan visa-free entry into the country starting from Saturday.

In December 2016, the government moved to lift visa restrictions for a longer list of countries but the order was unexpectedly deferred until 2021 weeks later.

Analysts attributed the nixing of the law to the intervention of the country’s powerful national security chief, Rustam Inoyatov, whose dismissal after 23 years in power last month was widely seen as paving the way for further reforms.

- © AFP, 2018

Pictures: Search for survivors in precariously-tilted buildings after Taiwan earthquake>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rock band Horslips are feuding with 'saddo' Irexiteers over the use of their classic song
27,349  63
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
23  0
The42
1
Liverpool warned 'Messi of goalkeepers' will cost 'far more than €50 million'
12,074  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
James Corden has his very own 'playroom', so he invited Jamie Dornan in for a look... It's the Dredge
3,552  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in 'defining the unborn' case
Man jailed for four years for 'Mickey Mouse operation' to smuggle people through Dublin Airport
GARDAí
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Seven people remain in hospital following the school bus crash this morning
Man in his 20s killed after car hits wall in overnight crash
GSOC launches legal bid to get transcripts related to Tony Golden killer
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie