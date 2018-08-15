Activists occupying vacant property in Dublin 'still committed to action' despite a legal threat

HOUSING ACTIVISTS WHO have occupied a vacant property in Dublin’s north inner city since last week have said they’re “still in it for the long run” despite receiving a letter threatening legal action.

A number of housing groups have occupied 35 Summerhill Parade since last Wednesday evening, following a protest on Dublin’s O’Connell Street, which Dublin Central Housing Action (DCHA) said was a protest “against the continuing national housing crisis and the government’s complete inaction”.

Yesterday, a notice was placed on the door of the property saying that if those present in the property had not vacated by 11am yesterday, an application would be brought before the High Court to make them leave. The letter claimed to be issued on behalf of the owners of the building. TheJournal.ie contacted a number provided on the letter and asked to speak to someone representing the property but it has not received a response.

It was a quiet scene outside the property this morning, but occupiers remained present inside the building.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie outside the property earlier today, Conor Ready of Take Back Trinity, one of the groups involved, said: “We’ve obviously assessed the situation, the court order hasn’t come yet, so as far as we’re concerned nothing has changed until that court order has actually been served to us formally.

“We’re still committed to this action.”

He added that they “will go to court” if legal action is served.

“We’ll make our argument. We’ll use it as a platform to make the argument we’ve been making from this house. We’re happy to do that,” he said.

“We’ve got some legal consultation already and we’re happy to fight that case.”

When asked whether the occupiers would vacate the property if legal action is served, Ready said that there would be a vote among the 14 groups involved “if and when we’re served that notice” to decide what to do.

Ready said the groups involved want to keep the action moving forward and have planned a rally outside the property at 2.30pm today.

We’ve felt we’ve made a point and the support we’ve received leads us to want to grow this. We feel we have the capacity to do that with the numbers that are involved.

“There will be a big crowd assembling here at about 2.30pm and we will be doing something with that crowd, hopefully, something that will bring this to the next level, escalate the situation, amplify the demands that we’ve been making so far,” Ready said.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie last week regarding the occupied property, Dublin City Council said that is it in private ownership and it understands that it has been “vacant since May”.

“Dublin City Council have no comment to make on the people who appear to have taken up illegal occupation of the property nor do we know who they are. It is a matter for the owner/landlord to deal with the situation.”