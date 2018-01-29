A white van crashed into a pensioner's kitchen in Co Down last night

Damage in the kitchen after last night's crash. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

A MAN IS due in court in Northern Ireland tomorrow charged with a number of offences after a van crashed into a house in Co. Down.

The incident happened last night at the house of pensioner Annie Burrell on Clare Road near Waringstown.

Pictures of the aftermath of the incident show the front of the vehicle lodged in the kitchen of the home with the back sticking out into the garden.

Tyre tracks can be seen coming from the road across the grass. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Annie Burrell was not injured in the incident but told RTÉ News that she got quite a shock when the van came through the wall.

“My back window came in and there was a loud bang, maybe with the window breaking And I was knocked out of my chair onto the floor. And when I looked up I could see the front of the van on my workbench,” she said.

Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

Police have said that a 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving, drink driving with and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

He will appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on 20 February.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing.