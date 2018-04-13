Varadkar condemns list in Cork school that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'

THE TAOISEACH has described a list found in a Cork school that said “the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped” as “very worrying” and says it proves the need for better sex education in schools.

Davis College in Mallow is investigating the list found in a boys’ bathroom, and says that it takes the situation “extremely seriously”.

“I’ve absolutely no doubt that the school’s authorities will take it in hand, and take whatever appropriate action is necessary,” Varadkar said today.

But, it does further emphasise the need to modernise and improve [sexual] relationships and sexual education in our schools.

Last month, the Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, ordered a full review of sex education in schools. “Every student has a right to access information about sexual health, relationships and sexuality, and this must be delivered in a factual manner in every school,” Bruton said.

“Minister Bruton announced we were going to do this anyway, but I I think this really does empathise that even more so, especially in the age of social media and in the age of prevalent pornography,” Varadkar said today.

“We’ve an obligation, I think, both as parents, and as educators, to really educate our kids more, about appropriate behaviour,” he continued.

Davis College

A statement from the school’s principal, Stephen Gilbert, said that the safety and wellbeing of students is the school’s “top priority”.

We are taking this issue extremely seriously, and immediately took steps to address it with both the affected students and student body at large. This work is continuing.

The school says it remains available to any parents or students who have concerns or questions.

With reporting by David Raleigh.