This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

VAT hike for large hotels likely as minister says overcharging for rooms is ruining Ireland's rep

Ross said big-profit hotels operating in Ireland are damaging the country’s tourism reputation.

By Christina Finn Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,114 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163486
Image: Shutterstock/SARYMSAKOV ANDREY
Image: Shutterstock/SARYMSAKOV ANDREY

THE 9% VAT rate is likely to be scrapped for larger hotels in October’s Budget.

It is understood Tourism Minister Shane Ross has discussed the issue with Finance and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, arguing that large hotels making huge profits no longer need the reduced rate.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie, Tourism Minister Shane Ross said big-profit hotels operating in Ireland are damaging the country’s tourism reputation abroad by charging hundreds of euros for hotel rooms.

‘Difficult to justify’

While he said the 9% rate would not be totally binned, he wants it changed.

“I am not going to scrap it, but I think it is very difficult to justify giving preferential VAT treatment to big hotels in Dublin and elsewhere…

“Large hotels making massive profits are getting the benefits of this… It is very difficult to justify the big hotels charging €200 and €300 a night for rooms,” he said.

Last year, a Department of Finance briefing document argued the 9% rate should be scrapped and hiked back up to 13.5%, yielding around €500 million a year.

Despite the calls, the rate remained untouched in last year’s Budget.

The call to bin the rate was repeated this week, when a report by the Tax Strategy Group, said “foregone tax revenue arising from the 9% rate in 2017 was approximately €490 million and €2.6 billion cumulatively since its introduction”.

The report also branded the rate a “deadweight”.

Back to Celtic Tiger levels

Department of Finance figures also indicate that the country’s hotels are making record profits, with room prices surpassing Celtic Tiger levels.

With the Irish tourism industry back on its feet, Ross said the matter of increasing the VAT rate “should be considered in the national interest”.

“There is a danger here of killing the goat with the goose, there is a danger here that they will damage the reputation of Ireland abroad and make it look like, and be in fact, a very expensive place to visit, and they will damage the tourism industry in Ireland,” he said of hotels charging high rates.

Instead of scrapping the 9% VAT rate entirely, the minister wants it to continue to apply to small operators and other industries.

The difficulty is… if you put it back up for very big hotels you mustn’t damage the smaller people -  the people who are the backbone of the Irish tourist industry.
You must keep it at 9% for restaurants, small businesses, newspapers, hairdressers – all those people who have given a huge amount of employment and benefitted from it, but who are not ripping off tourists or anyone else.

What would be categorised as a large hotel?

Ross said that has to be worked out, but that profits could be assessed, or the amount a hotel charges per room compared with international charges per room.

“There was a time it was needed, it was a great measure and it created a lot of jobs.. but now if they don’t need it why give it to them.

“If they are going to make massive profits anyway why give it to them and if they are damaging the reputation of Ireland internationally you have to take it very seriously,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
40,646  97
2
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
39,693  30
3
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
39,059  48
Fora
1
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
436  0
2
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
408  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
235  0
The42
1
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
40,689  106
2
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
38,196  40
3
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
25,026  34
DailyEdge
1
RTÉ Archives has created an exhibition of loads of Irish celebs before they were famous
7,073  0
2
A Britney Spears fan made her laugh on stage and it's started a gas new concert trend
5,474  0
3
Lady Gaga 'beyond devastated' over suicide of Born This Way co-star Zombie Boy
5,037  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
DUBLIN
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
Families move in to cooperative housing scheme in Dublin
Roscommon ring the changes for final Super 8s outing against Dublin in Croker
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie