This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

South Dublin Council won't be flying the Vatican flag, but this Texaco is

Councillors voted down a motion to fly the papal flag over county hall during the Pope’s visit in August.

By Christina Finn Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 10:30 AM
32 minutes ago 3,530 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4151619
Texaco petrol in Newcastle is flying the Vatican flag.
Image: @McMahon_Ronan
Texaco petrol in Newcastle is flying the Vatican flag.
Texaco petrol in Newcastle is flying the Vatican flag.
Image: @McMahon_Ronan

SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY Council recently voted down a motion to fly the papal flag outside county hall for the duration of the Pope Francis’ visit, but a Texaco petrol station in Newcastle in Dublin is flying one on its forecourt.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, co-owner Seamus Kelly said the reason for doing so is because the proprietor of the station, Dora Kelly, closed the station in 1979 to bring the family to see the Pope John II in Phoenix Park.

He said the family have great memories of the day and while the station will be open this August, there will be lots of families making their way to Dublin to see the Pope.

With the flag flying high over the station, he said it will be seen as the “perfect pit stop” for people making the journey to the park.

“Newcastle is a very small village, with a great sense of community. It is a diverse town, with people from all different backgrounds living here… they’ve all given us the thumbs up for flying it overhead,” he said.

The flag is to acknowledge the visit of the Pope, said Seamus, who pointed out they “are not courting popularity or controversy” by doing so. “It is just something we are doing for ourselves.”

Roads will be chock-a-block

“Half a million people will be making their way up from all corners of the country. The N7, which were are located near, will be chock-a-block, so there will be big spin-off for local businesses,” said Seamus.

Renua Councillor Ronan McMahon who put down the motion to fly the papal flag outside the council building commended the station on Twitter for flying the Vatican flag.

“We can do better South Dublin County Council,” he said.

McMahon told TheJournal.ie that he was “very disappointed” at the result of the council vote, stating that the local authority has flown many other flags such as the Pride flag and Palestinian flag in the past.

“I thought we were a more mature and tolerant society,” he said, adding that the papal flag would mean a lot more to the local people than the Palestinian flag.

He said the Catholic Church does a lot in Ireland to help the homeless, and pointed out that the Pope is visiting the Capuchin Centre when he is in Dublin. McMahon also highlighted that in the last Census over 78% of people said they identified as Catholic.

“They might not all be practicing, but in the comfort of their own home, they ticked the box,” he said.

The councillor said the Pope is the head of State for the Vatican, and local authorities, such as South Dublin County Council should recognise the visit.

A spokesperson for the council said there were “contributions from various councillors” about the proposal to fly the flag. However, “a vote was subsequently taken on the motion and the motion was not approved”, they said. It was defeated by 11 votes to nine.

While Seamus said his family had not been following the political aspect of the flying the flag, he said the council should find a way to represent itself.

He said the visit will bring “ecclesiastical tourism” to parts of Ireland and “all eyes” will be on the country in terms of the visit.

While the flag is already up the flagpole, it will be flying next to the green Limerick flag this weekend, said Dora, who added that they were hoping for some “divine intervention” for the hurling semi-final in Croke Park this weekend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
65,492  81
2
It turns out Enda Kenny was with Harry and Meghan yesterday as he supports a charity the prince founded
44,283  66
3
A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light
43,146  71
Fora
1
A civil servant sacked on his 65th birthday has lost an unfair dismissal claim
1,066  0
2
After announcing its closure, food-waste startup Obeo will 'customer fund' for its survival
1,011  0
3
Despite council concerns, hospitality mogul Paddy McKillen is scaling up a Dublin hotel plan
459  0
The42
1
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
51,065  14
2
After intense headaches and feeling just plain 'crap', Jared Payne has moved to a new chapter
44,395  20
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
30,618  14
DailyEdge
1
Help, I am allergic to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' social media banter
11,746  2
2
Joseph Fiennes refused to film a scene in The Handmaid's Tale, so it was scrapped
9,339  3
3
Hairy Baby have released a bunch of Irish parody rock n' roll t-shirts and they're deadly
5,258  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
DUBLIN
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls
We go again! Dublin and Mayo unveil sides for repeat of 2017 All-Ireland final as championship heats up

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie