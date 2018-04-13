This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years

ALMOST HALF A century after it was closed to the public, the iconic O’Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery has reopened.

The structure is a landmark of Dublin’s northside, visible from many locations. Its origins date back to the 1850s, when it was built to house the crypt of Daniel O’Connell.

However, the interior was destroyed by a bomb in 1971, believed to have been planted by Loyalist paramilitaries as a belated retaliation for the IRA blowing up Nelson’s Pillar.

It was closed to the public, but after a length restoration process – first reported by TheJournal.ie in 2013 – it has been reopened.

Access is by ticketed tour only, currently running during limited hours that will be reviewed after a trial period. More details are available on Glasnevin Museum’s website.

Watch our full video report above.