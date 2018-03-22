  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 22 March, 2018
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan

“Nothing got to do with me at all.”

By Tom Tuite Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 7:07 PM
Gardai look into the car with a shattered window on McKee Road ,Finglas where Vincent Ryan was killed.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Gardai look into the car with a shattered window on McKee Road ,Finglas where Vincent Ryan was killed.
Gardai look into the car with a shattered window on McKee Road ,Finglas where Vincent Ryan was killed.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A 36-YEAR-OLD man told gardai he was “absolutely not guilty” when he was charged today with the murder of Vincent Ryan during a shooting in Dublin in 2016.

Jeffrey Morrow from Burnell Court, Malahide Road, Dublin 17, was arrested this afternoon at Dublin Airport after he was extradited from the UK. He was taken to a garda station where he was charged with the murder of Vincent Ryan at McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin on 29 February 2016.

Ryan, a 25-year-old father, was gunned down while sitting in his car.

Mr Morrow is the second person to be charged over the fatal shooting.

On 12 March, Paul O’Beirne, 35, with an address at Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was also charged with his murder and was remanded in custody.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and black runners, Mr Morrow was brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court this afternoon.

Det Sergeant Alan Brady told the court he arrested the 36-year-old at the airport at 12.18pm on foot of an arrest warrant. When he was charged at Finglas Garda station Mr Morrow replied, “absolutely not guilty”, said Det Sergeant Brady.

Judge Walsh said due to the nature of the charge there was no application for bail. He remanded Mr Morrow, who did not address the court, in custody.

He will face his next hearing on 27 March at Cloverhill District Court.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted in the High Court.

Defence solicitor Stephanie O’Meara made an application for legal aid and told the court her client was “not working and not in receipt of income having come in on foot of a European Arrest Warrant”.

Noting there was no Garda objection, Judge Walsh granted legal aid.

At co-accused Mr O’Beirne’s hearing on 12 March, evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sergeant Gavin Ross of Finglas station who told the court that accused was arrested earlier that day at his home address at 2.36pm on foot of a warrant issued by the district court.

Det Sergeant Ross had said Mr O’Beirne was taken to Ballyfermot Garda station where he was charged.

The court heard he was handed a copy of the charge and in reply after caution said: “Nothing got to do with me at all.”

Det Sergeant Ross confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr O’Beirne was to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

