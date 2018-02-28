Have you seen Virgil? He's been missing since Monday from south Dublin

Virgil Vornicu

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating a missing Dublin man.

20-year-old Virgil Vornicu has been missing from his home in Rathmines, south Dublin, since Monday last, 26 February.

He is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen Virgil was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a back pack, which may be orange in colour.

Anyone with information as to his wherabouts is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 6666700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.